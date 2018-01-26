News briefs for Jan. 26

Providence Day guard makes 1,500-point milestone

CHARLOTTE – Providence Day head coach Brian Field presented senior guard Trey Wertz with a framed picture commemorating his 1,500-point milestone prior to the Charlotte Country Day basketball game.

On Jan. 13, Wertz scored his 1,500 career point when the Chargers defeated Curtis High School in the Big Apple Basketball Invitational. The senior guard scored 30 points.

“This is just one more fantastic achievement in Trey’s remarkable high school career,” Field said. “Trey has been a key player in three conference championships, a state championship, an appearance at Dick’s Nationals Tournament, two Hoodie House National Invitational titles, and a Chick-fil-A championship.”

He’s averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Wertz will continue his basketball career at the Santa Clara University.

Write about your unruly puppy and win

CHARLOTTE – Getting a puppy for the holidays can be amazing, but sometimes families realize chewing, barking and biting don’t fix themselves, according to Danielle Kharman.

Kharman’s company, The Charlotte Dog Wizard, has launched the Most Unruly Christmas Puppy Contest.

“We’re hosting this contest because we want to help people love their dogs and build happy lives together,” Kharman said.

Email info@thedogwizard.com by Jan. 31 an essay of 500 words or less why your Christmas puppy is the most unruly. The winner will receive free admission to Puppy Preschool, valued at $300.

Ballantyne Golf Academy holds open houses

CHARLOTTE – Ballantyne Golf Academy is holding open houses showcasing its junior programs for all skill levels of children, ages 5-17.

The open houses, scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 or 31 at 13404 Ballantyne Corporate Place, allow people to meet PGA teaching professionals, tour facilities, learn about results-focused junior programs and get kids fit for U.S. Kids golf equipment.

Receive 10 percent off equipment ordered at the event.

Call Steve Bogdanoff, junior golf director, at 704-542-7635.

Assistance League adds 2 to advisory council

CHARLOTTE –Assistance League of Charlotte has appointed Peggy Eagan and Avery Mitchell to its advisory council.

Eagan works director of Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services. She has led local and state-wide nonprofits and served in several leadership roles on national initiatives.

Mitchell serves as superintendent for the South Learning Community in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Mitchell provides support for 35 schools in her current role.

Assistance League of Charlotte is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and their families in Mecklenburg County through five community-based philanthropic programs.

16-bed mental health crisis center opens

CHARLOTTE – The SECU Youth Crisis Center has opened to provide psychiatric assessment and treatment for youth, ages 6 to 17, facing a mental health crisis in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.

The Monarch program is located at 1810 Back Creek Drive.

“The need for a center of this kind in Mecklenburg is critical,” Monarch President and CEO Dr. Peggy Terhune said. “We worked with our partners to address this need because we’ve seen far too many families struggle once their child’s mental illness reaches a crisis point and they are simply no longer able to navigate everyday life.”

Monarch officials anticipate the 16-bed center will have an annual capacity to serve 600 youth struggling with a mental health crisis, reducing the number of unnecessary emergency room visits.

The center is accepting admissions and referrals. Call 844-263-0050 or visit www.MonarchNC.org for details.

University names building after Leon Levine

BOONE – Appalachian State University has named the building that will house its health sciences college after Leon Levine after receiving a $5 million grant from The Leon Levine Foundation.

The Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences will open fall 2018.

Levine founded Family Dollar Stores. The Leon Levine Foundation supports health care and other charities.

60th Greater Charlotte Heart Ball set for Feb. 10

CHARLOTTE – More than 1,000 people from more than 100 companies will gather Feb. 10 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Greater Charlotte Heart Ball.

The event raises over $1 million annually to help with the American Heart Association’s mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

The sold-out event has a financial goal of $1,350,000. The evening includes entertainment, dining, auctions and survivor testimonies.

Visit http://charlottencheartball.heart.org for details.