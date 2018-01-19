News briefs for Jan. 19

Winter weather advisory continues day after snowfall

CHARLOTTE – The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Jan. 18, citing “black ice and low wind chills” across the western Carolinas.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed for the second consecutive day Jan. 18 following heavy snowfall the day prior. CMS identified Monday, Jan. 22, and Monday, Feb. 19, as snow make-up days.

The temperature is forecasted to climb near 38 degrees for the Charlotte region with a west wind approaching 6 to 8 mph.

Nonprofit earns $50,000 grant from Leon Levine Foundation

CHARLOTTE – The Leon Levine Foundation will support ourBRIDGE for KIDS with a $20,000 matching gift challenge grant over the next six months.

Donations made to ourBRIDGE by new donors – or donations that represent an increased gift by a current donor – will be matched dollar for dollar up to $20,000 if made between now and May 31.

“This grant will have a significant impact on our efforts to support the education and integration of newly arrived and first generation American students,” said Sil Ganzó, ourBRIDGE for KIDS executive director. “As Charlotte has continued to welcome refugees and immigrants, ourBRIDGE has committed to expand our program to meet the complex needs of this growing population of refugee and immigrant children.”

Visit www.joinourBRIDGE.org for details.

Light of Christ UMC hosts Financial Peace course

CHARLOTTE – Light of Christ United Methodist Church will offer Financial Peace University, a course created by Dave Ramsey that addressing money management and financial health.

Learn how to apply sound financial practices, get out of debt and experience financial freedom.

The class takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 20 to April 17, at the church, 9212 Bryant Farms Road.

The class costs $109 per family for materials. Childcare is available upon advance request.

Register for the class by visiting https://fpu.com/1057993 or contact the church by calling 980-355-0637 or emailing locumc@locumc.org.

Contact class leaders Brian and Pam Hodgin by emailing pamhodgin250@gmail.com or calling 704-258-3729. Visit www.lo cumc.org to learn more about the church.

Tax office offers financial help

CHARLOTTE – Tommy Alvis III, an advisor at Barnett Financial & Tax, will host a financial workshop, “Maximizing Retirement in a Trump Economy: A Different Approach to Securing Your Financial Future.”

The event takes place 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the South County Regional Library (Community Room) on Rea Road.

“Hopefully, people can come to this event and walk away with better confidence in how to protect themselves and even take advantage of the various economic situations that may arise in the next few years,” Alvis said.

Participants can register at www.bfandt.com/seminars.php.

Registration opens Jan. 24 for 24 Hours of Booty

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation will open registration Jan. 24 for the 24 Hours of Booty.

The 17th annual charity cycling and walking event, presented by Levine Cancer Institute, is scheduled to roll on Charlotte’s “Booty Loop” in Myers Park from 7 p.m. July 27 to 7 p.m. July 28. The second annual walk will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28.

“We encourage people to sign up right away to maximize training and fundraising opportunities that will make an immediate impact on the lives of people affected by cancer,” said Mallory Walsh, executive director of 24 Foundation.

In the past 17 years, 24 Foundation has raised more than $18.7 million to support cancer navigation and survivorship programs and services.

Visit www.24foundation.org/register/char lotte/ or call 704-365-4417 to register.

Household items sought for Ballantyne Ball

CHARLOTTE – The community will have a chance to donate household items to benefit the Ballantyne Ball’s 2018 charity, HeartBright Foundation.

People can drop off art, antiques, jewelry and automobiles of at least $150 in value 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 to 26 at 3401 International Airport Drive, suite 100.

The Ballantyne Ball, presented by Brighthouse Financial, is partnering with Everything But the House to raise money for the HeartBright Foundation. EBTH will auction off items Feb. 9 to 13, giving 65 percent of the proceeds toward the charity.

Author’s class helps people recall their memories

CHARLOTTE – Author Margaret Bigger is teaching a writing course, “Recalling Memories for Your Family or the Public,” to raise money for the Charlotte Writers’ Club.

Bigger has written several books, including “Motherhoot: The Lighter Side of Motherhood” and “You’ve Got to Have a Sense of Humor to Have a Wedding.”

The class is taught 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 24 to Feb. 28 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road. The class costs $72.

To enroll, write a check to the Charlotte Writers’ Club and mail it to Margaret Bigger, 3901 Silver Bell Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Call 704-364-1788 for more information.