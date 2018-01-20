Minter named to Legal Elite

CHARLOTTE – Sidney Minter, an attorney with the Charlotte office of Fisher Phillips, has been named among Business North Carolina’s “2018 Legal Elite in Employment Law.”

In addition to practicing law for six years, Minter co-chairs the Minorities in the Profession’s 2018 Pre-Law Conference and serves as president of the Burlington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

He is a member of the 2018 Annual Conference Committee of the National Employment Law Council, the Fisher & Phillips’ Diversity & Inclusion Committee and the National Black Lawyers Top 100.

Fisher Phillips specializes in labor and employment law.