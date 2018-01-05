Medical board wags finger at handful of doctors

The North Carolina Medical Board took action against six professionals in the Charlotte area over the past year for violations ranging from medical errors to inappropriate behavior with patients.

Here’s a brief description of each violation, according to public records filed by the board.

Having sex in exam room

Dr. Michael Alson Smith, who practiced family medicine at Mt. Holly Family Practice, had his license revoked Dec. 15. The board said he engaged in a sexual act or contact with a patient during an August office visit and intercourse with another in an examination room during a September office visit. One of the patients suffered from schizoaffective disorders, while the other was being treated for opioid addictio, according to the board.

Harassing staff

Dr. Jonathan David Christenbury, of Christenbury Eye Center, surrendered his license in November after the board began looking into accusations that he sexually harassed three employees. The board mentioned in November that one of the employees entered a settlement with Christenbury and “she is convinced that Dr. Christenbury did not intend to make her employment uncomfortable for her in any way.”

Identifying wrong toe

The board issued a public letter of concern to physician assistant Eric Christopher Heckman after he prepared a patient for surgery on the wrong toe. The board noted he has since taken steps to ensure such errors don’t happen again.

Kissing a patient

Dr. Latimer Anthony Taylor, who practiced internal medicine in Charlotte, had his license indefinitely suspended in December after he “engaged in an intimate, unethical personal relationship” with a patient, according to the board. The board noted it had received complaints from a female patient and her husband.

Prescribing too much

Roy George Waronsky, who practiced as a physician assistant in Charlotte, received a reprimand from the board after prescribing high levels of opioids to chronic pain patients. The board later allowed him to prescribe schedule IV and V controlled substances, as well as Suboxone to treat opioid addition, after Waronsky completed additional training.

Performing below standards

Dr. Timothy Carl Kwiatkowski, who practiced emergency medicine in North Carolina, was reprimanded after he performed below “accepted and prevailing standards of medical practice in North Carolina” on three patients, ranging from a 9-year-old boy to a 91-year-old woman. An expert reviewed his work and pointed out things the doctor could have done better.

Violating patient boundaries

Dr. Tuong Dai Nguyen, who practiced family medicine in Charlotte, was indefinitely suspended in January for what the board described as a “boundary violation” with a patient – similar to a violation that occurred in 2004.

For more information, visit www.ncmedboard.org.