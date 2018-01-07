Mann Travels plans expo

CHARLOTTE – Mann Travels will host Charlotte’s Annual Travel & Cruise Show, offering attendees free access to dozens of exhibitors, presentations and exclusive savings on cruises and tours.

Other features include presentations from 15 exhibitors, family entertainment and door prizes.

“The show gathers our top travel industry partners with our agents and our clients in order to create a one stop planning and booking opportunity,” said Roni Fishkin, marketing and events director. “Attendees are invited to collect more information and book to take advantage of all the show’s special offers.”

The event takes place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Charlotte Convention Center. Reserve a spot by calling 800-343-6266 or emailing rsvp@manntravels.com.