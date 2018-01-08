Lawson becomes GM at Jess Brown’s Outdoors

CHARLOTTE – Wes Lawson joined Jesse Brown’s Outdoors store 4732 Sharon Road as general manager after more than a dozen years in higher education.

He worked nearly 10 years as associate dean of students at Hampden-Sydney College and two years as assistant director of integrative student services at Wake Forest University’s uptown Charlotte campus.

It was his work at Wake Forest that drew him back to Jesse Brown’s, after years of being a customer.

His parents live in Charlotte. Lawson would shop at Jesse Brown’s for supplies for his service trips as a Wilderness EMT to Belize and Honduras.

As a student at Hampden-Sydney College, he says there were “very few days he didn’t go hunting before class, fishing after class, or camping on weekends.”

He looks forward to doing the same with his wife, Amy, and 8-year-old son, Ben, in the North Carolina mountains.