Kangaroo Kids help fight illness

CHARLOTTE – Covenant Day School freshman Emery Pikel and her siblings, Ellie and Bodey, are making a difference with their nonprofit organization Kangaroo Kids.

The trio, who live in Charlotte’s Windswept neighborhood, makes and distributes medical binders called “The Pouch” for parents of children with chronic illnesses or conditions. Parents can use the binders to log calls, keep appointments, maintain office staff information, record hospitalizations, track medications and for many other reasons that accompany managing a chronic health issue.

Kangaroo Kids is partnering with hospitals across North Carolina, including Levine Children’s Hospital, Novant Presbyterian Hospital, North Carolina Children’s Hospital, Duke Children’s Hospital and Novant Forsyth.

On Jan. 4, the organization secured a new partnership with the NICU at North Carolina Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill. Emery said their initial request for pouches was one she and her sibling could not fill without lots of help, so they reached out to friends and more than a dozen girls from Covenant Day showed up to lend a hand.

They stuffed thousands of pages into sheet protectors and assembled 66 pouches to be distributed to families.

To learn more, visit www.kan garookidsclt.org.