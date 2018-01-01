JJ’s Red Hots opens Uptown location tomorrow

CHARLOTTE – JJ’s Red Hots will open its third location in Uptown Charlotte at 3 p.m. Jan. 2 at 400 South Tryon, giving the first 50 guests a free signature hot dog.

The “Uptown Downtown” Hot Dog, exclusive to the restaurant, features chili, Queso, bacon, onions and yellow mustard.

“We have embraced our friends and fans in Dilworth and Ballantyne and an Uptown location seemed inevitable; at the same time, it’s a dream come true,” said founder and proprietor Jonathan Luther.

JJ’s opened its first location five years ago in Dilworth and in 2013 at its Ballantyne location.

The 1,550 square-feet restaurant seats 30, will employ up to 20 team members and will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Jeanne Brownwell will serve as the general manager. Madison Upchurch is assistant general manager.