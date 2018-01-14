Hundreds of alpacas to convene in Concord

CONCORD – Carolina Alpaca Breeders and Owners and the Southeastern Alpaca Association have joined forces to provide three shows in one place: The Southern Select, Carolina Alpaca Celebration and the Southern Alpaca Celebration.

The free show takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17, as well as 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. Alpaca farms can still register to bring animals until Jan. 29.

Alpacas will be featured in the show ring competition, comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

Throughout the weekend, artisans will showcase alpaca fiber arts, including hand spinning, felting, weaving and dyeing.

The event also will feature dozens of vendors and farm displays; sessions on knitting, crocheting, soap felting and binding; and a free booth to take selfies with an alpaca.