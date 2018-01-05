Hospitals compete to fill county needs

Before Novant Health or Carolinas HealthCare System can add operating rooms or beds to their hospitals, they have to make sure the state has identified a need for them in a particular county.

Then the firms have to apply to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, detailing how they will fill that need. The process can be competitive, with companies given the opportunity to critique other applications.

Here’s a look at three of the most competitive battles in healthcare this past year in Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Acute Care Beds in Mecklenburg

The state would allow up to 60 acute care beds to be built in Mecklenburg County, attracting three proposals.

• Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville proposed adding 15 acute care beds (bringing its total to 147) for $1.1 million. This would be complete in April 2018.

• Carolinas Medical Center proposed adding 45 acute care beds (bringing its total to 1,055) for $1.2 million. This would be complete in April 2018.

• Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center proposed two projects: 1) adding 18 acute care beds and 2) adding 21 neonatal intensive care beds (bringing its total to 524 acute care beds). Both would cost a combined $14.3 million and be done January 2020.

The state approved the CHS-Pineville and Carolinas Medical Center applications, opting to reject both of the Novant Health proposals.

“Moreover, both Novant applications did not conform to all statutory criteria and thus cannot be approved,” according to the state’s findings. “The Novant applications are determined to be less effective alternatives and are denied.”

Operating Room in Union

The state outlined a need for another operating room in Union County, prompting companies behind Union West Surgery Center and Presbyterian SameDay Surgery Center to submit applications.

• Union West Surgery Center proposed adding a third operating room to its building on U.S. 74 in Indian Trail. The hospital, located on U.S. 74 in Indian Trail, estimated the $4.1 million project be completed in March 2019.

• Presbyterian SameDay Surgery Center-Monroe proposed adding a second operating room and one procedure room to its building on Wellness Drive in Monroe. The $8.5 million renovation and expansion would include rebranding of the center to Novant Health Monroe Outpatient Surgery. The project would have been done in April 2019.

The state approved Union West Surgery Center’s proposal and rejected the other.

The biggest knock against the Novant Health proposal was that Presbyterian SameDay Surgery Center-Monroe hadn’t been in operation since Jan. 31, 2013.

The state also acknowledged that Union West Surgery Center is in a geographical area where the population is growing at a faster rate. The center projects to serve more Medicaid and Medicare patients, as well as achieve a lower operating cost and revenue per surgical case.

Home Health Agency in Mecklenburg

The state outlined the need for one home health agency in Mecklenburg County. North Carolina Home Health, PruittHealth Home Health and Well Care Home Health each applied to fill that one vacancy.

None of these companies operate the 11 existing Medicare-certified home health agencies in Mecklenburg County. Among the 11 such agencies are CMC Healthy @ Home (4701 Hedgemore Drive), Gentiva Health Services (11111 Carmel Commons Blvd.), Gentiva Health Services (9009 Perimeter Woods Drive) and Liberty Home Care and Hospice (2015 Moore Road in Matthews).

Well Care Home Health of the Piedmont was deemed the most effective proposal for a Medicare-certified home health agency in Huntersville. The project is expected to cost $100,000 and be complete in July 2018.