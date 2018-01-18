Growing florist moves to new location

CHARLOTTE – Elizabeth House Flowers has left its home in South End for a larger location on Tyvola Road near Cotsco.

Elizabeth House, which has served Charlotte for more than 25 years, has signed a five-year lease at 726 Tyvola Road, suite 100. Bryan Butler of Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA facilitated the lease.

“It was a pleasure working with David to understand his needs and Elizabeth House Flowers’ rich history serving patrons in the Charlotte area more than 25 years,” Butler said. “What a privilege it was to help him continue that tradition serving Charlotte at a new more affordable space in a great retail area.”

Elizabeth House Flowers plans to open in January with a grand opening in February.