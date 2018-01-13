Cooper appoints new District 26A judge

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Judge Donnie Hoover as a Superior Court Judge in District 26A, serving Mecklenburg County.

He replaces Superior Court Judge Yvonne Mims-Evans, who retired this month.

Hoover brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role.

Before being appointed to the Mecklenburg County District Court bench in 2008, he worked in private practice in the Charlotte area for more than 24 years. For the past nine years, he has served as a volunteer judge for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Truancy Court program.