CEENTA staff gives back to community

CHARLOTTE – CEENTAcares, the charitable arm of Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates P.A., raised $27,696.55 for the American Diabetes Association in 2017, its 10th year of raising money for charities.

About $25,000 of that was raised through a golf tournament.

Committee Member Kelsey Hartman said CEENTAcares hopes to raise $40,000 this year for the American Cancer Society.

“I think people are excited about raising money for the American Cancer Society because almost everyone knows someone who has or had cancer,” Hartman said.

CEENTAcares has previously helped the Alzheimer’s Association, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, the Second Harvest Food Bank, the Wounded Warrior Project and A Child’s Place.