Calendar for Jan. 5

Jan. 6

12th Night

The President James K. Polk State Historic Site explores the holiday that has all but disappeared from culture – 12th Night. Call 704-889-7145 or visit www.nchistoricsites.org/polk/ for details.

11 a.m. to noon; 12031 Lancaster Hwy., Pineville

Author Talk

Talbot Davis talks about his book “Crash Test Dummies” at Park Road Books. The Bible study book evolved out of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Jan. 9

Stress Relief

Faith Northington presents a series on “Alleviate Stress with Heartfulness Meditation” Tuesdays through 23, at South County Regional Library. Participants will learn how to meditate and how to incorporate mediation and relaxation techniques into their daily lives. This can help improve relationships and combat stress while leading a calm and balanced life. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Jan. 10

Lupus Support

The Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter hosts a support group for those living with lupus, their family and caregivers. Programs vary from guest speakers to DVD presentations and open group discussion. The group meets in Room F102 in Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center. There is no charge to attend the meetings. Drop-ins are welcome. Contact the LFANC at info@lupusnc.org or at 877-849-8271, ext. 1. Visit www.lu pusnc.org for details.

1 to 2:30 p.m.; 1073 Providence Road

Jan. 11

Author Talk

Kenneth Morton talks about his book “Defined by Attitude: The Power of Positivity” at Park Road Books. The book introduces Morton’s “Attitude Model. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Jan. 13

Gallery Opening

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery opens its latest exhibit, featuring native Charlottean Romare Bearden (1911 to 1988), in January and February. It will carry more than 45 limited edition/signed and numbered prints available for acquisition. Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com for details.

5 to 8 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

Jan. 14

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Temple Israel. CBCC collects blood from donors to help save lives in the Carolinas. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; 4901 Providence Road

Jan. 15

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at The Learning Experience at Ballantyne. CBCC collects blood from donors to help save lives in the Carolinas. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 11625 Providence Road W.

Jan. 17 to 20

Winter Wonderland Tea

The Ballantyne offers a warm respite from winter’s chill in Winter Wonderland Tea. The experience will include warm savories and sweets and a complimentary glass of champagne. The event costs $45 for adults, $25 for children ages 5-12, and $10 for children 4 and under (excluding tax and tip). Reservations are required at 704-248-4100.

1 to 4 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Jan. 19

Girls Night

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery hosts a Girls Night Out event that focuses on alcohol-based ink of Yupo. Admission costs $40, including supplies and refreshments. The event is for ages 21 and older. Registration is required. Cal 704-541-0741 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

