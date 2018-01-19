Calendar for Jan. 19

Jan. 19

Girls Night

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery hosts a Girls Night Out event that focuses on alcohol-based ink of Yupo. Admission costs $40, including supplies and refreshments. The event is for ages 21 and older. Registration is required. Cal 704-541-0741 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

Jan. 19 to 20

Winter Wonderland Tea

The Ballantyne offers a warm respite from winter’s chill in Winter Wonderland Tea. The experience will include warm savories and sweets and a complimentary glass of champagne. The event costs $45 for adults, $25 for children ages 5-12, and $10 for children 4 and under (excluding tax and tip). Reservations are required at 704-248-4100.

1 to 4 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Jan. 20

Open House

The Assistance League of Charlotte hosts an open house and tour.

Visit www.assistancelea gue.org/charlotte for details.

10 a.m.; 3405 South Tryon St.

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Stonecrest Shopping Center. Donors get free ticket voucher. CBCC collects blood from donors to help save lives in the Carolinas. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

3 to 6 p.m.; 7825 Rea Road

Jan. 22

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Cottingham Chalk Hayes Realtors. CBCC collects blood from donors to help save lives in the Carolinas. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 6846 Morrison Blvd.

Writers’ Workshop

Gilda Morina Syverson, author of “My Father’s Daughter, From Rome to Sicily,” will inspire you to write stories from your life experiences in Writers’ Workshop: Writing Your Stories. Bring a journal, fast-writing pen and open mind at South County Regional Library. Syverson will use prompts from her memoir and others along with techniques to help stir memories that were once forgotten. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register online at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Jan. 23 to 27

Clearance Sale

The Assistance League of Charlotte’s Thrift Shop is offering deals on clothing, housewares and furniture during a clearance sale. Proceeds benefit the community through the league’s philanthropic programs. Call 704-525-5000 or visit www.assis tanceleague.org/charlotte/ for details.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 3405 S. Tryon St.

Jan. 23

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at esri. CBCC collects blood from donors to help save lives in the Carolinas. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

1 to 4 p.m.; 3325 Springbank Lane, #304

Jan. 24

History Program

The President James K. Polk State Historic Site hosts a streaming event, dubbed “Cooking for the (future) President,” that includes insight to how food was cooked back in the 1800s. Register in advance. Call 704-889-7145 or visit www.nchistoricsites.org/polk/ for details.

10:15 to 11:15 a.m.; 12031 Lancaster Hwy., Pineville

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP. CBCC collects blood from donors to help save lives in the Carolinas. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

2:30 to 5 p.m.; 4350 Congress St., #900

Fake News

South County Regional Library hosts a program, “Fighting Fake News: Information Literacy in the 21st Century,” featuring a panel with local media. They’ll discuss the rise of fake news, how to recognize it and how to promote truthful, authoritative information. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.

5:30 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Jan. 25-27

Theater Performance

Teen City Stage, a nonprofit musical theater academy and performance company for Charlotte area teens, performs “Legally Blonde,” the musical, at CPCC Pease Auditorium. The show follows Elle Woods’ journey from sorority valley girl to Harvard Law student. Tickets are available at http://tix.cpcc.edu/events/teen-city-stage-presents-le gally-blonde.

7 p.m.; 1206 Elizabeth Ave.

Jan. 26

Whiskey Club

The Whiskey Club at Ballantyne experiences the history and future of Jack Daniel’s through the Single Barrel Collection. In addition to barrel sampling and food pairings, guests will have the opportunity to tour the Jack Daniel’s Distillery through virtual reality. Admission costs $65 per person (plus tax and tip). Space is limited. Reservations are required at 704-248-4100.

6:30 p.m.; The Ballantyne, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Jan. 27

Puppy Bowl

The third-annual Puppy Bowl promises to be a great opportunity for dog-lovers to play with shelter dogs and enjoy fun activities for the family. Dogs representing South Charlotte Dog Rescue and Lancaster Animal Shelter play in a mock football game and socialize with attendees at Independence Mazda.

11 a.m.to 2 p.m.; 6735 E. Independence Blvd.

