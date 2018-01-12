Calendar for Jan. 12

Jan. 13

Author Event

Vidya Murlidhar talks about her latest book, “The Adventures of Grandpa and Ray” at Park Road Books. Visit www.parkroad books.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Author Panel

Park Road Books hosts a Young Adult Author Panel, featuring Jodi Lynn Anderson, Cyndy Etler, Megan Miranda, Joanne O’Sullivan and Kristin Smith. Visit www.parkroad books.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Gallery Opening

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery opens its latest exhibit, featuring native Charlottean Romare Bearden (1911 to 1988), in January and February. It will carry more than 45 limited edition/signed and numbered prints available for acquisition. Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com for details.

5 to 8 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

Jan. 14

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at Temple Israel. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; 4901 Providence Road

Jan. 15

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds a blood drive at The Learning Experience at Ballantyne. Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 11625 Providence Road W.

Jan. 17

Author Event

Jennifer Hurvitz Weintraub talks about her latest book, “One Happy Divorce: Hold the Bulls#!t,” at Park Road Books. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Jan. 17 to 20

Winter Wonderland Tea

The Ballantyne offers a warm respite from winter’s chill in Winter Wonderland Tea. The experience will include warm savories and sweets and a complimentary glass of champagne. The event costs $45 for adults, $25 for children ages 5-12, and $10 for children 4 and under (excluding tax and tip). Reservations are required at 704-248-4100.

1 to 4 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Jan. 18

College Programming

Brightwood College hosts an open house showcasing its new dental assistant program for members of the business community and interested students. The program equips students to work alongside dentists and patients in a general office environment. It will include campus tours, program information and meet-and-greets with faculty and staff. RSVP to Shannon Cogen by emailing shannon.cogen@brightwood.edu or calling 704-567-3700.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 6070 E. Independence Blvd.

Jan. 19

Girls Night

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery hosts a Girls Night Out event that focuses on alcohol-based ink of Yupo. Admission costs $40, including supplies and refreshments. The event is for ages 21 and older. Registration is required. Cal 704-541-0741 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

Jan. 20

Open House

The Assistance League of Charlotte hosts an open house and tour. Visit www.assis tanceleague.org/charlotte for details.

10 a.m.; 3405 South Tryon St.

Jan. 22

Writers’ Workshop

Gilda Morina Syverson, author of “My Father’s Daughter, From Rome to Sicily,” will inspire you to write stories from your life experiences in Writers’ Workshop: Writing Your Stories. Bring a journal, fast-writing pen and open mind at South County Regional Library. Syverson will use prompts from her memoir and others along with techniques to help stir memories that were once forgotten. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register online at www.cmlibrary.org/calendar for details.

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road