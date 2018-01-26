Business briefs for Jan. 26

Restaurants opening in The Shops at Piper Glen

CHARLOTTE – Two new food concepts have signed leases at The Shops at Piper Glen.

Eggs Up Grill, a family-oriented breakfast and lunch restaurant, plans to open a 2,916-square-foot space this summer. The Piper Glen location is owned and operated by franchisees Dean Sellers and Larry Tucker.

DeSarno’s Kitchen, a take-and-bake meal provider, has leased 1,440 square feet at the center and expects to open this spring. DeSarno’s will provide Italian-inspired meals that can be picked up, thawed out and cooked at home.

“These new and expanded food offerings will be strong additions to our retail mix and will help to ensure that The Shops at Piper Glen remains a vibrant neighborhood destination for residents of south Charlotte to dine or shop,” said Peyton Gehron of Lat Purser & Associates, who represented the landlord.

The Shops at Piper Glen is located at 6414 Rea Road.

Great Harvest Bread Co. plans to double in size

CHARLOTTE – Great Harvest Bread Co. will double its space at The Shops at Piper Glen.

The shop, which occupies 1,586 square feet at the center, has leased an additional 1,444 square feet, bringing its total footprint to 3,030 square feet. With the new space, Great Harvest will open a bistro that serves healthy menu items including sandwiches, salads and grain bowls.

A tenant since 2008, the bakery will also add a commercial grain mill at Piper Glen, allowing it to grind wheat berries on site. The expansion is expected to be complete by late spring or early summer.

The Ballantyne has new GM

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Hospitality appointed Raj Radke as general manager of The Ballantyne.

Radke will oversee ongoing performance, daily operations and continued revenue growth for the luxury hotel.

He has more than 25 years of global, luxury hospitality experience, including stints with Four Seasons and St. Regis. He served as interim general manager at The St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

“His exceptional expertise in the luxury segment will allow us to continue to elevate the experience at The Ballantyne as the hotel heads into a new and exciting phase,” said Javier Rosenberg, president of Northwood Hospitality.

Allen Tate has strong year

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors ended 2017 with $5.672 billion in closed sales volume, only second to the $5.71 billion in its best year in 2006 and up from $5.45 billion in closed sales in 2016.

The company reported 22,273 closed transactions, up from 21,994 transactions in 2016, and among its best years, President and CEO Pat Riley said.

Other highlights include:

• Allen Tate Mortgage closed 1,523 loans totaling $298 million.

• Allen Tate Insurance added 2,724 new customers and wrote 7,690 new policies.

• Allen Tate Relocation generated 6,421 referrals through its Relocation connections around the world.

• Master Title Agency wrote 5,900 title commitments, totaling $3 million, the best year in its 15 years.

Allen Tate opened new offices at Winston-Salem and Apex as well as renovated several offices. The company has 43 offices in the Carolinas.

“Despite ongoing inventory challenges, our agents performed exceptionally well across our markets,” Riley said. “I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments and extremely optimistic as we move into 2018.”

Visit www.allentate.com for details.

Charlotte Chamber tweaks its chapter format

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Chamber has changed the format of its chapters.

Starting this month, the chamber will have four chapters (North, Central, South and Ballantyne), each with expanded footprints to reach a broader audience.

The Ballantyne Chapter’s footprint not only includes the 28226 and 28277 zip codes, but also the 28270, 28212, 28104, 28105 and 28227. This includes the towns of Matthews and Mint Hill.

The South Chapter will include 28210, 28211 and 28134, as well as 28217, 28273 and 28278.

The chamber also introduced Charlotte Chamber Meetups. The chamber encourages people to look for the Meetup icon on its new phone app.

Allen Tate CEO named to Swanepoel Power 200

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Companies President and CEO Pat Riley has been named to the Swanepoel Power 200 for 2018, a list of the most powerful and influential leaders in residential real estate.

Riley is ranked No. 12 on the Power Brokers list, which acknowledges executives who oversee company-owned brokerage firms and No. 38 on the overall list of 200.

The Swanepoel T3 Group, led by author Stefan Swanepoel, publishes The SP200.

Riley has led the Allen Tate Companies since 1992. The firm recorded 22,273 closed sales transactions totaling more than $5.672 billion in 2017.

Growing florist leaves South End, moves to new location

CHARLOTTE – Elizabeth House Flowers has left its home in South End for a larger location on Tyvola Road near Cotsco.

Elizabeth House, which has served Charlotte for more than 25 years, has signed a five-year lease at 726 Tyvola Road, suite 100. Bryan Butler of Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA facilitated the lease.

“It was a pleasure working with David to understand his needs and Elizabeth House Flowers’ rich history serving patrons in the Charlotte area more than 25 years,” Butler said. Elizabeth House Flowers plans to open in January with a grand opening in February.

Zheng joins Showcase Realty

CHARLOTTE – Steven Zheng has joined Showcase Realty.

Originally from Fuzhou, China, Zheng has lived in Illinois and moved to the Charlotte area 13 years ago.

Fluent in English and Mandarin, he uses his bilingual skills to serve multinational clients.

“One of the factors that led me to join Showcase Realty is the support structure and training they provide to their agents, so I’m definitely looking forward to strengthening my expertise and skills through their coaching and mentorship programs,” Zheng said.