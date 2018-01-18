Autobell donates to American Red Cross 

CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash locations in five states will donate $1 from the sale of every Manager’s Special car wash with Rain Repellent through Jan. 28 to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund.

“The American Red Cross responds to a crisis somewhere in our country every eight minutes, from home fires to natural disasters,” Autobell COO Carl Howard said. “As Red Cross workers must always be prepared to help those in need, we encourage and participate in ongoing support of the organization.”

All locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The nearest locations are 5001 South Blvd., 5606 Park Road, 5111 Piper Station Drive, as well as 204 S. Polk St., Pineville.