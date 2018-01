CHARLOTTE – The American Institute of DUI/DWI Attorneys recognized the performance of DUI Attorney Mark S. Jetton Jr. as 2017 10 Best DUI Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of DUI/DWI Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 DUI attorneys in each state.

The list is based on client and/or peer nominations, research and AIDUIA’s independent evaluation.

Visit www.jettonmeredithlaw.com for details.