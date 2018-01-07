Assistance League of Charlotte holds clearance sale

CHARLOTTE – The Assistance League of Charlotte’s Thrift Shop is offering deals on clothing, housewares and furniture during a clearance sale Jan. 23 to 27.

The thrift shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 3405 S. Tryon St.

Proceeds benefit the community through the league’s philanthropic programs.

Assistance League of Charlotte is a volunteer member organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in Mecklenburg County through community-based philanthropic programs.

Call 704-525-5000 or visit www.assistanceleague.org/charlotte/ for details.