TreesCharlotte host first large maturing TreeStore

CHARLOTTE – TreesCharlotte expects to give away 400 trees to Charlotte residents Dec. 9 at its first large maturing TreeStore event, sponsored by SouthWood Corporation.

The event will be held 9 to 11 a.m. at the City of Charlotte’s Landscape Management office at 701 Tuckaseegee Road. Each Charlotte household presenting proof of residency and a valid email address will be eligible for up to two free trees. The trees will range from six to 10 feet in height, but they will grow to be 30 feet or taller and include both slow- and fast-growing species such as red maple, arborvitae and bald cypress.

“We’re excited to include these larger trees because we know they will have a greater impact down the line on expanding Charlotte’s tree coverage,” said Chuck Cole, executive director of TreesCharlotte. “These TreeStore events allow Charlotte residents to help bring the city closer to its goal of 50 percent tree canopy by 2050.”

Recipients will attend a mandatory training to learn how to plant and care for their trees, as well as complete and sign a stewardship pledge form. The TreeStore is a first-come, first-served event, so residents are encouraged to arrive early. TreesCharlotte cannot guarantee species type or quantities. Visit http://treescharlotte.org/event/city-wide-treestore-fall-2017/ for details.

The tree giveaway comes during the middle of North Carolina’s tree planting season, which runs from October to early April. TreesCharlotte will host a Regional TreeStore featuring 300 trees on Feb. 10, at the former Eastland Mall site at 3700 Sharon Amity Road. Another Citywide TreeStore event will take place March 10 to promote the start of Arbor Week.