Susan G. Komen has new leader

CHARLOTTE – Stamie Despo will take on the role of executive director for Susan G. Komen Charlotte.

Despo joined the organization earlier this year as senior director of fund development, following four years with UNC Charlotte.

While at UNCC, she established and led alumni engagement and fundraising efforts for The William States Lee College of Engineering. Despo was a founder for the Children’s Art for Children’s Cancer Foundation.

She has been serving as interim director since October.

“Stamie is a natural leader and integrator,” said Susanne Dixon, president of the charity’s board of directors. “She inspires, motivates and drives for results.”

Komen Charlotte raises money through events, such as the annual Race for the Cure, Laugh for the Cure, Serve for the Cure and Build for the Cure.

The charity invests 75 percent of net revenue raised into local community health programs and 25 percent into breast cancer research. More than $16 million has been awarded in local community health grants and nearly $6 million to research since 1997.

“There is so much need in the communities we serve,” Despo said. “I am inspired by the tremendous contributions Komen Charlotte has made and will continue to make in providing breast health services locally and funding breast cancer research.”