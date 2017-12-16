Showcase Realty welcomes Realtor to team

CHARLOTTE – Showcase Realty added Ola Elizabeth Moore to its roster of real estate agents serving the region.

With an extensive background in the financial industry as an underwriter, Moore prides herself in delivering customer-focused service and attention to detail in each transaction.

A native Carolinian, Moore has lived in Charlotte for more than 14 years, giving her a comprehensive understanding and knowledge of the real estate market in Charlotte and surrounding suburbs.

“I am thrilled to have Ola join our vibrant agent team,” said Nancy Braun, owner and broker-in-charge of Showcase Realty. “She has one of our buyers already under contract and has hit the ground running!”

The boutique real estate firm is located at 1430 S. Mint St. Visit www.showcasecareers.com for details.