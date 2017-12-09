Pittenger hosts major multi-national forum on terrorism finance, cybersecurity

WASHINGTON – Congressman Robert Pittenger hosted more than 160 members of Parliament, ambassadors, intelligence officials and industry experts from 53 countries Thursday for the 10th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum.

The gathering featured expert discussion on issues relating to terrorism financing and cybersecurity issues.

“The United States and the nations of the free world share the bond of a common enemy, one that seeks our destruction. Previous freedom loving generations came together to fight the Nazis and defeat the forces of evil. Now we must do the same. The threat of terrorism is unlike anything we’ve seen. The ruthless brutality of modern day terrorism is unfathomable. They want nothing more than to bring their Jihad to our streets and our communities. They target innocent civilians — peaceful men, women and children going about their daily life.

“While America is the primary target of radical Islamist jihadists, recent attacks in Europe serve as reminder that war on terror is global. Our approach to fighting it must reflect that reality.

“That is why close collaboration with our freedom loving allies is vital to our efforts. Yesterday, we addressed specific threats and identified critical areas for improving coordination on efforts to cut terrorists off from the financing they rely on to launch attacks.”

Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy addressed the forum participants with a call to dedicate ourselves to cooperation and vigilance to prevent future attacks on our countries.

Speakers included:

Devin Nunes , chairman, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

, chairman, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Jeb Hensarling, chairman, U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.

chairman, U.S. House Committee on Financial Services. Mariano Federici, president of Argentina’s Financial Intelligence Unit.

president of Argentina’s Financial Intelligence Unit. Michael McCaul, chairman, U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.

chairman, U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security. Sigal Mandelker, under secretary, US Treasury.

under secretary, US Treasury. Mike Wessel , commissioner, U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

, commissioner, U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. Barry MacKillop, acting head of the Canadian Financial Intelligence Unit, FINTRAC.

Other Members of Congress and experts on terrorism financing, civil liberties and cybersecurity also spoke.

This was the 10th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum organized by Pittenger, who serves as chairman of the Congressional Task Force on Terrorism and Unconventional Warfare and vice chairman of the Financial Services Committee Task Force to Investigate Terrorism Financing.