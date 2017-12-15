News briefs for Dec. 15

Luxury development offers something different

CHARLOTTE – HM Properties has been selected by the Jim Gross Company to represent Kenwood Sharon Lane, a single-family home community tucked in Foxcroft.

The enclave will feature 10 single-family homes on a tree-lined cul-de-sac street with sidewalks. Each of the 10 homes will feature two-story, open plans with the master suite on the main level. Homes will range from 3,917 to 4,619 square feet and buyers will have a choice of three or five bedroom options.

Kenwood Sharon Lane is the third “Kenwood” development by Jim Gross Company and will include the same details and design incorporated in its sister developments: Kenwood Myers Park and Kenwood Cottage Place. Each home will include custom high-end finishes, two fireplaces, high ceilings, walls of windows, hardwood floors, gas appliances, “smart” wiring, an optional elevator, attached rear load 2-car garage, and private brick-walled backyards.

“My idea was to create a cul-de-sac community with a row house feel where all the homes will compliment each other,” Jim Gross said. “There is nothing else like it in Charlotte.”

Kim Sheehey, broker/Realtor with HM Properties, is the listing agent representing Kenwood Sharon Lane.

“Given the scarcity of a new construction master-down product in the Foxcroft neighborhood, interest in the development is already piqued,” Sheehey said.

Homes are priced from $1.525,000 to $1,795,000. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2018.

Call Kim at 704-909-5027 or visit www.hm properties.com/kenwood-sharon-lane.

Pittenger talks terrorism

finance, cyber security

WASHINGTON – Congressman Robert Pittenger hosted more than 160 members of Parliament, ambassadors, intelligence officials and industry experts from 53 countries Dec. 7 for the 10th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum.

The gathering featured expert discussion on issues relating to terrorism financing and cybersecurity issues.

Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy addressed the forum participants with a call to dedicate ourselves to cooperation and vigilance to prevent future attacks on our countries.

This was the 10th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum organized by Pittenger.

Catholic clinches football championship

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic defeated Havelock, 28-14, Dec. 9 to capture the 3A State Championship.

Mike Brodowicz coached the Cougars to a 16-0 record en route to its second state title in three years.

Ridenhour gets top award

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte SCORE presented its prestigious “Dick O’Brien Award” for 2017 to Nancy Ridenhour for her volunteer services.

She has served in several leadership roles, such as secretary and vice president of administration, since joining Charlotte SCORE more than five years ago.

The award is Charlotte SCORE’s top recognition of a chapter member for volunteer service. It has been awarded annually since 2005 and is named a former chapter chair who volunteered tirelessly to help entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits achieve success. O’Brien passed away in 2005.

SCORE is a national volunteer organization, consisting of active or retired executives and business owners.

She was employed in the textile and the financial market for 16 years and was an independent consultant for 19 years in the utility and small business markets as well as the financial market.

Novant Health now available on Amazon’s Alexa

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health patients can now use Amazon’s electronic personal assistant, Alexa, to find the nearest physician clinic, urgent care or medical center.

Users will have an opportunity to ask Alexa to find local Novant Health locations and get details like wait times and office hours. Alexa can also outline services provided at varying locations, including walk-in appointments, flu shots and X-rays.

“At Novant Health, we are always looking for ways to make health care simpler and more convenient for our patients,” said Dave Garrett, senior vice president and chief information officer, Novant Health. “Technology is changing the way we view the world and interact with one another. We have continued to invest in emerging technology for our patients and Amazon Alexa is another example of that.”

Visit NovantHealth.org/Alexa for details.

2 schools recognized for

behavior program

CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Public Instruction honored Huntingtowne Farms and Rama Road elementary schools for their use of Positive Behavior Intervention and Support.

They were among 12 schools and two academies in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recognized at the 67th Conference on Exceptional Children for positive school culture.

The PBIS framework can reduce student suspensions and improve the overall school climate.

Six area subdivisions see home sales

PINEVILLE – The Charlotte Regional Realtor Association reported 13 home sales last month in the 28134 zip code. Sales

Bridlestone

• 14725 Bridle Trace Lane (Nov. 20) $306,200

Carolina Village

• 14424 Green Birch Drive (Nov. 22) $321,500

Danby

• 12324 Danby Road (Nov. 30) $176,000

• 13825 Eden Court (Nov. 16) $206,000

• 12313 Delcorte Lane (Nov. 8) $144,000

Huntley Glen

• 4415 Huntley Glen Drive (Nov. 9 $302,075

• 4328 Huntley Glen Drive (Nov. 8 $316,112

• 4018 Huntley Glen Drive (Nov. 1 $293,905

Traditions

•1025 Traditions Park Drive (Nov. 13 $260,000

• 401 Marie Way (Nov. 8 $259,000

Woodside Village

• 12100 Dolomite Drive (Nov. 27 $189,000

• 14200 Greenstone Court (Nov. 20 $175,000

• 14301 Shale Court (Nov. 13 $192,500

Corporations form in the area

PINEVILLE – Registered agents filed these corporations in the Pineville area Dec. 1 to 7:

• Amelia Group LLC – Trevor Higgins.

• BB Tux, LLC – Billy Bristol.

• BGI Properties, LLC – Martina Stoklaskova.

• Chaves Painting Corp. – Alfredo Chaves.

• NCI Wealth Management Inc. – Obi Anyafo.

• Obsession Sports, Inc. – Scott Carraher.

• Unlimited Remodeling Inc. – Alfredo Chaves.

Better Business Bureau warns about phishing scams

MATTHEWS – Better Business Bureau reminds customers to maintain good judgment when clicking around on the Internet to avoid phishing scams.

• Look out for fake shipping notifications. These may look like they are coming from UPS or FedEx, but these phony emails may include links or downloads that will download viruses or try to capture sensitive personal information. Look for spelling or branding errors in the email and hover over links to see where they will take you.

• Beware of fake coupons. These fake coupons often circulate around the holidays and require you to input your personal information before you can download the “coupon.” These are often set up to capture sensitive information to use against you elsewhere. Go directly to the source to see if they are really offering the coupon.

• Shop on legitimate, secure websites. Make sure the website you are on is the one you intended to be on and not a look alike. Type the URL of a store into the search bar directly, rather than clicking a link.

Blumenthal Performing Arts offers free parking incentives

CHARLOTTE – Blumenthal Performing Arts’ “Very Merry Holiday Special” is back and continues through Jan. 1.

This holiday season (while supplies last), ticket buyers will receive free parking with their purchase to select performances for many Broadway shows, as well as a variety of concerts and special attractions.

Shows participating in the special include many PNC Broadway Lights productions, including “Waitress,” “Something Rotten!,” “Bright Star,” “Love Never Dies” and “The Humans,” as well as hit returns like “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “The Color Purple” and “Disney’s The Lion King.”

Featured attractions include Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, LeAnn Rimes and The Birland All-Stars.

The “Very Merry Holiday Special” and the free parking incentive will end Jan. 1. Buy tickets at www.BlumenthalArts.org/verymerry or 704-372-1000.

Girl Scouts are selling cookies

CHARLOTTE – As the holiday classics take over the airwaves, the Girl Scout Hornets’ Nest Council brings its classic cookies to the gift-giving season with flavors that will tickle your taste buds.

Beginning Dec. 15, a female entrepreneur from a local Girl Scout troop will bring holiday cheer for as little as $4 a box. Cookie lovers will have the most wonderful time of the year with Samoas, Thin Mints, Do-si-dos and five additional cookie choices.

One can deck the halls with cookies by ordering through a local Girl Scout’s personalized website or mobile app. This holiday season, girls can sell cookies anywhere, at any time and includes options for direct shipment, girl delivery or a donation option.

Hounds start 2018 on April 21

BOSTON – Major League Lacrosse announced the 2018 regular season will open April 21 with three games, including Boston at Charlotte.

The Charlotte Hounds home schedule includes April 21 (Boston Cannons), April 27 (Dallas Rattlers), May 3 (Chesapeake Bayhawks), May 26 (Denver Outlaws), June 23 (Florida Launch) and June 30 (Atlanta Blaze).

Most games are played at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Visit www.charlottehounds.com for details.