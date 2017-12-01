News briefs for Dec. 1

Congressman leads forum on terrorists, drugs

CHARLOTTE – Congressman Robert Pittenger led a major international forum Nov. 21 in Buenos Aires, Argentina on the growing link between radical Islamic terrorists and Latin American drug cartels.

The forum attracted 200 members of Parliament and security officials from 15 South American nations.

“South America is quickly emerging as a front line in the fight against terrorist organizations and organized crime,” Pittenger said. “Hezbollah and other Middle Eastern Islamic terrorist organizations are partnering with Latin American drug cartels in order to raise money to fund their terrorist objectives. Their activities include drug trafficking, gun running and money laundering.”

Ardrey Kell cadets provide 300+ hours of service

CHARLOTTE – Cadets in the Ardrey Kell High School Marine Corps JROTC have volunteered more than 1,250 hours during the 2017-18 school year.

On Oct. 29, 19 cadets volunteered for four hours at the Loaves & Fishes food warehouse in making, preparing, packaging, separating and discarding outdated food. Cadets also cleaned the warehouse.

On Nov. 3, cadets went to the Marine Corps Reserve warehouse to support its Toys for Tots program. For five hours, 29 cadets sorted and packaged toys for financially disadvantaged children.

On Nov. 5, 24 cadets spent four hours at Beds for Kids building a fence in the back of the warehouse, as well organizing and stocking furniture. Beds for Kids provides beds and furniture to families in need.

Abrakadoodle recognized for ‘Dreamy’ performance

CHARLOTTE – Abrakadoodle recognized Michelle de Beus, education director of Abrakadoodle South Charlotte, during its annual conference Nov. 3 to 5 in Oxen Hill, Maryland.

She received the Powerful Planner Award for using her experiences as an operations executive during her previous career to develop systems and establish relationships in her community.

“My dream for Abrakadoodle in south Charlotte is to spark imaginations in kids from 2 to 92,” de Beus said. “I am excited to grow our brand and to make Abrakadoodle a household name that families associate with ‘fun learning.’”

Abrakadoodle specializes in art education classes, camps, field trips and events for children and adults.

Visit www.abrakadoodle.com/nc-south-charlotte to learn more.

Nonprofit organizes race to help soldiers, families

CHARLOTTE – Hope For The Warriors presents the Charlotte Run for the Warriors, a race honoring men and women wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The 5K and 1-mile walk and run starts at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 2 at Independence Park. Races are adaptive equipment and stroller friendly.

Proceeds benefit Hope For The Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope to service members, their families, and families of the fallen.

Register at www.hopeforthewarriors.org/charlotte.

Gallery invites public for Christmas shopping

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery carries dozens of smaller works in jewelry, ceramic, wood, painting, photography, fabric and glass Dec. 1 to 20 for holiday gift shopping.

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery opens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road.

Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.Charlotte FineArt.com for details.

Learn to Ride continues

rolling with events

CHARLOTTE – Learn to Ride has added five new events to help bike riders of all ages kick their training wheels and roll to a healthier lifestyle.

More than 500 kids and adults learned to balance and pedal bikes at events around Mecklenburg County in 2017.

Venues include: Arbor Glen Recreation Center (Jan. 20), Winget Recreation Center (March 17), MLK Middle School (May 12), Wallace Pruitt Recreation Center (Aug. 18) and Berewick Recreation Center (Oct. 27).

Visit www.learntorideCLT.com for details.

Smith, Roberts to say goodbye

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will undergo a changing of the guard on Dec. 4.

Councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell said he would come prepared to embarrass each of the outgoing members, which includes Kenny Smith, Claire Fallon, Patsy Kinsey and Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve with everyone around this dais,” District 6 Councilman Kenny Smith said. “It has been truly the best four years of my life.”

Roberts channeled President Theodore Roosevelt’s famous “The Man in the Arena” speech.

“Getting in the arena makes the difference,” she told the council. “We’re all in the arena. I appreciate struggling and working with you on some great things this city has accomplished.”

City manager gets a 6-percent raise

CHARLTOTE – The Charlotte City Council rewarded Marcus Jones for his first year as city manager.

His pay increases 6 percent to $318,000. The city’s 401A contribution increases from $20,000 to $21,611.

“We pretty much agree that it’s been a terrific year,” Mayor Jennifer Roberts said. “We appreciate the city manager jumped right in and faced challenges our city has.”