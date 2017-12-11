JJ’s Red Hots names ‘12 Days of Hot Dogs’ finalists 

CHARLOTTE – JJ’s Red Hots has gotten into the holiday spirit with its fifth annual 12 Days of Hot Dogs campaign.

JJ’s challenged friends and fans to submit their most creative hot dog for a chance to be featured for a day at its Ballantyne and Dilworth locations. The management team named 12 finalists after evaluating the toppings and name creativity for hundreds of submissions.

Beginning today through Dec. 22, each finalist has one day to promote and sell his or her hot dog. One winner, based on most hot dogs sold for that day, will win a $150 Amazon gift card and have bragging rights for one year that their creation ruled the 2017 holiday season.

“We always love getting our community involved to develop Hot Dog creations that we’ve never done before, ones that taste great and having a catchy name doesn’t hurt either,” Chief Brand Officer Brandy Newton said.

Here’s a look at the dogs JJ’s is introducing each day:

Dec. 11

Creation: The Sloppy Dog

Creator: Shannon McCauley

Ingredients: All Beef Sahlen’s Hot Dog, Manwich, Mac & Cheese, Tater Tots, Sprinkle of Cayenne

Dec. 12

Creation: The Reggae Red Hot

Creator: Corinna Houston

Ingredients: Charred Pineapple, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cilantro Lime Crema, Jamaican Jerk Sauce

Dec. 13

Creation: Italian Stallion

Creator: Maurice Bryan

Ingredients: Pretzel Bun, All Beef Sahlen’s Hot Dog, Seasoned Italian Potatoes, Shredded Parmesan & Provolone, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Spicy Mustard

Dec. 14

Creation: The QCD #queencitydog

Creator: Andy Love

Ingredients: Cheerwine Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Ogre Sauce, Hush Puppy

Dec. 15

Creation: Dont Worry Brie Happy

Creator: Andrea McClain

Ingredients: Caramelized Onions, Brie, Sautéed Mushrooms, Balsamic Drizzle

Dec. 16

Creation: Perro Queso Dip

Creator: Juan Gonzales

Ingredients: All Beef, Chorizo Sausage, Salsa Con Queso, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapenos

Dec. 17

Creation: Breakfast With Bae

Creator: Bryan Torres

Ingredients: Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Tater Tots, Maple Syrup

Dec. 18

Creation: Southern Poutine Dog

Creator: Christine Ducar

Ingredients: Gravy, Fries, Cheese Curds, Pulled Pork

Dec. 19

Creation: Nashville Hot Dog

Creator: Vinny Aukskalnis

Ingredients: Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Nashville HOT Pulled Chicken, Red BBQ Coleslaw, Deep Fried Pickles, Rocket Sauce

Dec. 20

Creation: The Cobb Dog

Creator: Haley Best

Ingredients: Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato Slices, Vinaigrette Drizzle

Dec. 21

Creation: Blue Jammy Hammy

Creator: Natalie Oriol

Ingredients: Caramelized Onions, Crispy Chopped Prosciutto, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Fig Jam Drizzle

Dec. 22

Creation: The Boston Terrier

Creator: Davis Cary

Ingredients: Boston Baked Beans, Beer Queso, Shredded Roast Beef, Crumbled Cape Cod Chips

About JJ’s Red Hots

JJ’s Red Hots specializes in hand-crafted char-grilled hot dogs and sausages. The brand has two locations: Dilworth (1514 East Blvd.) and Ballantyne (15105 N. John Delaney Drive). Visit www.jjsredhots.com for details.