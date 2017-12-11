JJ’s Red Hots names ‘12 Days of Hot Dogs’ finalists 

CHARLOTTE – JJ’s Red Hots has gotten into the holiday spirit with its fifth annual 12 Days of Hot Dogs campaign.
JJ’s challenged friends and fans to submit their most creative hot dog for a chance to be featured for a day at its Ballantyne and Dilworth locations. The management team named 12 finalists after evaluating the toppings and name creativity for hundreds of submissions.
Beginning today through Dec. 22, each finalist has one day to promote and sell his or her hot dog. One winner, based on most hot dogs sold for that day, will win a $150 Amazon gift card and have bragging rights for one year that their creation ruled the 2017 holiday season.
“We always love getting our community involved to develop Hot Dog creations that we’ve never done before, ones that taste great and having a catchy name doesn’t hurt either,” Chief Brand Officer Brandy Newton said.
Here’s a look at the dogs JJ’s is introducing each day:
Dec. 11
- Creation: The Sloppy Dog
- Creator: Shannon McCauley
- Ingredients: All Beef Sahlen’s Hot Dog, Manwich, Mac & Cheese, Tater Tots, Sprinkle of Cayenne
Dec. 12
- Creation: The Reggae Red Hot
- Creator: Corinna Houston
- Ingredients: Charred Pineapple, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cilantro Lime Crema, Jamaican Jerk Sauce
Dec. 13
- Creation: Italian Stallion
- Creator: Maurice Bryan
- Ingredients: Pretzel Bun, All Beef Sahlen’s Hot Dog, Seasoned Italian Potatoes, Shredded Parmesan & Provolone, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Spicy Mustard
Dec. 14
- Creation: The QCD #queencitydog
- Creator: Andy Love
- Ingredients: Cheerwine Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Ogre Sauce, Hush Puppy
Dec. 15
- Creation: Dont Worry Brie Happy
- Creator: Andrea McClain
- Ingredients: Caramelized Onions, Brie, Sautéed Mushrooms, Balsamic Drizzle
Dec. 16
- Creation: Perro Queso Dip
- Creator: Juan Gonzales
- Ingredients: All Beef, Chorizo Sausage, Salsa Con Queso, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapenos
Dec. 17
- Creation: Breakfast With Bae
- Creator: Bryan Torres
- Ingredients: Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Tater Tots, Maple Syrup
Dec. 18
- Creation: Southern Poutine Dog
- Creator: Christine Ducar
- Ingredients: Gravy, Fries, Cheese Curds, Pulled Pork
Dec. 19
- Creation: Nashville Hot Dog
- Creator: Vinny Aukskalnis
- Ingredients: Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Nashville HOT Pulled Chicken, Red BBQ Coleslaw, Deep Fried Pickles, Rocket Sauce
Dec. 20
- Creation: The Cobb Dog
- Creator: Haley Best
- Ingredients: Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato Slices, Vinaigrette Drizzle
Dec. 21
- Creation: Blue Jammy Hammy
- Creator: Natalie Oriol
- Ingredients: Caramelized Onions, Crispy Chopped Prosciutto, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Fig Jam Drizzle
Dec. 22
- Creation: The Boston Terrier
- Creator: Davis Cary
- Ingredients: Boston Baked Beans, Beer Queso, Shredded Roast Beef, Crumbled Cape Cod Chips
About JJ’s Red Hots
JJ’s Red Hots specializes in hand-crafted char-grilled hot dogs and sausages. The brand has two locations: Dilworth (1514 East Blvd.) and Ballantyne (15105 N. John Delaney Drive). Visit www.jjsredhots.com for details.
Leave a Reply