CATS issues statement following NY bus terminal explosion

CHARLOTTE – In light of the recent explosion near the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City, CATS remains vigilant in its focus on safety and security at all of its facilities. We have increased patrols and continue to monitor traffic in and around transit centers and train platforms. We ask the public to help us keep our transit system safe. If you see something, say something! In the midst of holiday shopping and traveling, the public should be remain aware and report any suspicious packages or activities. Safety is everyone’s responsibility.