Calendar for Dec. 8

Dec. 8

Author Event

WBTV anchor Molly Grantham talks about her book, “Small Victories: The Off-Camera Life of an On-Camera Mom” at Park Road Books. Visit www.park roadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

1 and 7 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Dec. 9

Bake Sale

Cookies For Kids’ Cancer Bake Sale returns to Park Road Shopping Center to raise money for cancer research. The sale takes place in front of Blackhawk Hardware. Visit www.parkroad shoppingcenter.com for details.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 4101 Park Road

Author Event

Steve Kirschner talks about his latest book, “Redemption: Carolina Basketball’s Journey from Heartbreak to History,” at Park Road Books. The book looks at the North Carolina Tarheels journey to become 2017 National Champions. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Dec. 10

Whiskey Club

National Scotch Educator Alastair Menzies leads a tasting of Johnnie Walker 18 year and Johnnie Walker blends at the next Whiskey Club at Ballantyne meeting. The culinary team pairs light hors d’oeuvres with each spirit sampled at The Ballantyne. Admission costs $65 per person (plus tax and tip). Space is limited. Reservations are required. Call 704-248-4100 or email acannon@theballantyneho tel.com for details.

5:30 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Dec. 13

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts a blood drive at Ballantyne Corporate Park. Visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

9 a.m. to noon; 15940 Brixham Hill Ave.

Winter Wednesdays

Waverly hopes to form a new tradition at the public space, known as the Terrace, where the community can enjoy music and visits from the likes of Santa and Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen.” Visit www.waverlyclt.com for details.

5 to 8 p.m.; Providence and Ardrey Kell roads

Author Event

Photographer Christopher Lawing talks about his latest book, “Charlotte: The Signs of the Times,” at Park Road Books. The 160-page book looks at some of the city’s most iconic signs. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Dec. 15

Faith Series

MeckMin’s Faithful Journey series shifts to Temple Beth El this month. The series invites the community to learn about different faiths by visiting a different house of worship each month. RSVP at arzu@meckmin.org by Dec. 11.

5:15 to 7:30 p.m.; 5101 Providence Road

Dec. 16

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts a blood drive at James K. Polk Masonic Lodge 759. Visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

7:30 to 10:30 a.m.; 900 Hill St., Pineville

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts a blood drive at Hawthorne’s Pizza. Visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 8410 Rea Road

Dec. 17

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts a blood drive at Living Saviour Lutheran Church. Visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

9 a.m. to noon; 6817 Carmel Road

Ongoing

Hot Chocolate

Get cozy this holiday season at The Ballantyne from Dec. 8 to 27. Enjoy hot chocolate with the option to add liqueur along with a selection of garnishes, cider or spiced wine at the Veranda and the charming gingerbread hut adjacent to Gallery Bar.

2 to 5:30 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Gingerbread houses

Visit The Ballantyne to view an enchanting display of gingerbread creations from Dec. 7 to 27. Attendees may vote on their favorite entries with $1 minimum donation per vote. Proceeds benefit Levine Children’s Hospital. Visit www.theballantyneho tel.com/ for details.

Various times; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Holiday Tea

The Ballantyne serves Holiday Afternoon Tea in the lobby Tuesdays through Sundays in December. The tea includes seasonal loose-leaf tea blends and a selection of savory tea sandwiches, traditional confectioneries and holiday treats, as well as live entertainment. Admission costs $49 for adults and $29 for children, ages 5-12, (plus tax and tips). Add champagne for $10. Reservations are required at 704-248-4100.

1 to 4 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Art Exhibit

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery features native Charlottean Romare Bearden (1911 to 1988). It will carry more than 45 limited edition/signed and numbered prints available for acquisition. The gallery opens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in January and February at 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road. Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com for details.

Various times; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

Science Exhibit

Discovery Place Science explores Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions and technological wonders in its latest exhibition, “Da Vinci’s Machines” The exhibition connects da Vinci’s studies in mechanics, flight, robotics, nature and anatomy. Da Vinci’s Machines will be on display through May 6, 2018. Admission costs $17 for adults, $13 for children (ages 2 to 13); $15 for seniors (60-plus); and free for children younger than 2, plus tax. Buy tickets at science.discoveryplace.org, via phone at 704.372.6261 x300 or in person.

Various times; 301 N. Tryon St.

Santa Photos

Families and friends can come by Center Court at SouthPark Mall through Dec. 24 to capture the meaning of the holidays. Hours and photo package pricing are available at www.southpark.com.

Various times; 4400 Sharon Road