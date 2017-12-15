Calendar for Dec. 15

Dec. 15

Faith Series

MeckMin’s Faithful Journey series shifts to Temple Beth El this month. The series invites the community to learn about different faiths by visiting a different house of worship each month. RSVP at arzu@meckmin.org.

5:15 to 7:30 p.m.; 5101 Providence Road.

Dec. 16

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts a blood drive at James K. Polk Masonic Lodge 759. Visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

7:30 to 10:30 a.m.; 900 Hill St., Pineville

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts a blood drive at Hawthorne’s Pizza. Visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 8410 Rea Road

Community Drive

Real Estate Busters LLC & Resources Linked Social Service Agency is on a mission to collect 2,000 socks and hats for a local homeless shelter. Residents can drop off locations include West Charlotte Recreation (2401 Kendall Drive), Wallace Pruitt Recreation Center (440 Wesley Heights Way) and WDRBmedia (7504 East Independence Boulevard).

2 to 4 p.m.; Various locations

Author Talk

John Hartness talks about his book, “Damnation: Quest for Glory Book I,” featuring four novellas in the Quincy Harker Demon Hunter series. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road.

Dec. 17

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts a blood drive at Living Saviour Lutheran Church. Visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

9 a.m. to noon; 6817 Carmel Road

Dec. 18

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts a blood drive at Sonic Automotive. 4401 Colwick Road. Visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 4401 Colwick Road

Skating Rink

Winter Wonderland of SouthPark begins new hours Dec. 18 through Jan. 8. They are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 18 through Jan. 8, between SouthPark Mall and Symphony Park. Special hours are held Dec. 24, 25 and 31, as well as Jan. 1. Two-hour skating costs $12 with your skates or $17 with rentals. Visit www.winter wonderlandsouthpark.com for details.

Various times; 4400 Sharon Road

Job Workshop

The South County Regional Library presents “The Secret to Successful Interviews.” Learn how to interview successfully. Ericka Spradley introduces the 4-Step Interview Prep method so that you can prepare effectively for interviews. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or register online at www.cmlibrary.org/calen dar.

6 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Dec. 17

Irish Christmas

Calvary Church welcomes internationally acclaimed Christian singer-songwriters Keith & Kristyn Getty for “Sing! An Irish Christmas.” They join the Calvary Choirs for songs and carols blending Celtic, bluegrass, Americana, contemporary and classical music. No tickets or reserved seating for the concert. Visit www.calvary church.com/christmas or call 704-543-1200 for details.

6 p.m. 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte

Dec. 19

Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas hosts a blood drive at South County Regional Library. Visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment.

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Dec. 20

Winter Wednesdays

Waverly hopes to form a new tradition at the public space, known as the Terrace, where the community can enjoy music and visits from the likes of Santa and Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen.” Visit www.waverlyclt.com for details.

5 to 8 p.m.; Providence and Ardrey Kell roads

Dec. 25

Christmas Brunch

The Ballantyne serves Christmas Brunch, featuring elaborate buffet with salads, cheese and seafood displays, breakfast items, omelet station, carving station and desserts. It includes live holiday music. The brunch costs $85 per person, $35 for children, ages 5-12, and complimentary for children ages 4 and under (pricing does not include tax or 24 percent service charge). Reservations are required by calling 704-248-4100 or visiting www.gallery-restaurant.com.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Dec. 26 to 30

Donation Drive

Assistance League of Charlotte’s Thrift Shop accepts year-end donations. The shop will be closed to give volunteers a rest, but the donation door will be staffed. Profits from the shop are used to clothe, feed, mentor and educate at-risk children. Call 704-525-5000 or www.assis tanceleague.org/charlotte/ for details.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 3405 S. Tryon St.

Ongoing

Gingerbread houses

Visit The Ballantyne to view an enchanting display of gingerbread creations from Dec. 7 to 27. Attendees may vote on their favorite entries with $1 minimum donation per vote. Proceeds benefit Levine Children’s Hospital. Visit www.thebal lantynehotel.com for details.

Various times; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Art Exhibit

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery features native Charlottean Romare Bearden (1911 to 1988). It will carry more than 45 limited edition/signed and numbered prints available for acquisition. The gallery opens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in January and February at 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road. Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com for details.

Various times; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

Science Exhibit

Discovery Place Science explores Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions and technological wonders in its latest exhibition, “Da Vinci’s Machines” The exhibition connects da Vinci’s studies in mechanics, flight, robotics, nature and anatomy. Da Vinci’s Machines will be on display through May 6, 2018. Admission costs $17 for adults, $13 for children (ages 2 to 13); $15 for seniors (60-plus); and free for children younger than 2, plus tax. Buy tickets at science.discoveryplace.org, over the phone at 704.372.6261 x300 or in person.

Various times; 301 N. Tryon St.