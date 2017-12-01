Calendar for Dec. 1

Dec. 1

Poetry Reading

Beth Ann Fennelly, poet laureate of Mississippi, talks about her latest book, “Heating and Cooling” through the 4x4CLT Charlotte Lit series at Culture Brewing Company. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 p.m.; 2101 Central Ave.

Dec. 1-2

Nativity Festival

The fifth annual Charlotte Nativity Festival: Journey to the Stable includes a new feature – a walk-through exhibit highlighting the events leading to the birth of Jesus. Families can take pictures dressed as nativity characters, assemble gift bags for shelters and listen to live musical performances at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visit www.charlottenativityfes tival.com for details about the free event.

5:30 to 8 p.m.; 5815 Carmel Road

Dec. 2

5K Run

Hope For The Warriors 2nd Annual Charlotte Run For The Warriors features a 5K and 1-mile walk and run. Proceeds benefit Hope For The Warriors, a nonprofit that restores a sense of self, family and hope for service members and their families. Visit www.hopeforthewarri ors.org/charlotte for details.

9 a.m.; Independence Park, 300 Hawthorne Lane

Pancake Breakfast

The Assistance League of Charlotte hosts the third annual a Fig Tree Restaurant Pancake Breakfast. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Request donations in support of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) books. RSVP to 704-332-3322

9 a.m. to noon; 601 E. 7th St.

Holiday Fest

Brightwood College will host its second annual Holiday Fest with Santa, featuring photos with Santa, thank you notes for military troops, a tacky sweater contest, crafts and giveaways. Call 704-567-3700 or visit https://bright wood.edu/charlotte-nc for details.

10 a.m. to noon; 6070 E. Independence Blvd.

Saturday Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a storytime for “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” and activities at its Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road) and Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place, Pineville) stores. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com or call 704-364-0626 for details.

11 a.m.; Various stores

Author Event

Landis Wade talks about his latest book, “The Christmas Redemption” at Park Road Books. The trial lawyer writes children’s books that blend law with Christmas. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Chorale Concert

The Charlotte Chorale will celebrate the season through song with “The Joy of Christmas” at Booth Playhouse. Expect to hear “How Great Our Joy,” “Joy To The World,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas,” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town.” Tickets cost $20 at www.CarolinaTix.org. Visit www.CharlotteChora leInc.org for details.

7 p.m.; 130 N. Tryon St.

Dec. 2-3

Driving Event

Alfa Romeo offers consumers the opportunity to experience the all-new Giulia and Stelvio at a special event at Topgolf. Alfa Romeo is known for Italian craftsmanship, class-leading performance, and state-of-the-art technology. Visit www.alfaromeousa.com for details.

Noon to 4 p.m.; 8024 Savoy Corporate Drive

Dec. 3

Bethlehem Adventure

Light of Christ United Methodist Church invites families to experience A Night in Bethlehem.The 90-minute adventure lets kids explore the city of Bethlehem. They’ll visit booths around the city and enjoy hands-on experiences, crafts, and snacks – all while learning about Jesus. Email brice@locumc.org or visit www.locumc.org to register for the free event.

5:30 to 7 p.m.; 9212 Bryant Farms Road

Christmas Concert

The Providence Chamber Music Series’ Christmas Concert features two well-known settings of the “Gloria” text. Under the direction of Music Director Adam Ward, the youth choir will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s setting with strings and the chancel choir will perform John Rutter’s setting accompanied by brass, organ and percussion. The free concert starts at Dec. 3 at Providence United Methodist Church. Call 704-333-9536 or 704-366-7442, as well as visit www.providen ceumc.org/music for details.

7 p.m.; 2810 Providence Road

Dec. 5

Toddler Tuesdays

Barnes & Noble holds a storytime targeting toddlers at the Arboretum store. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com or call 704-341-9365 for details.

9:30 a.m.; 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road

Gun Forum

MeckMin invites the community to a forum on gun violence at Park Road Baptist Church Milford Chapel Speakers discuss gun laws, as well as the role faith plays in addressing violence.

1:30 to 3 p.m.; 3900 Park Road

Anime Club

Teenagers are invited to talk about anime, manga and Japanese culture at the South County Regional Library’s Anime Club. Visit www.cmlibrary.org or call 704-416-6600 for details.

6 to 7:15 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Jazz Piano

Five jazz pianists from the Charlotte region perform seasonal and holiday favorites in “Holiday Edition Celebration: Piano Night” at the Blumenthal Booth Playhouse. A pre-show reception, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., features appetizers from some of the finest center city restaurants and a silent auction. The fundraiser supports the JAI Jazz Academy and Performance programs. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door (if available). Buy them by visiting www.CaroilinaTix.org or by calling 704-372-1000.

6:30 p.m.; 130 N. Tryon St.

Dec. 6

Winter Wednesdays

Waverly hopes to form a new tradition at the public space, known as the Terrace, where the community can enjoy music and visits from the likes of Santa and Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen.” Visit www.waverlyclt.com for details.

5 to 8 p.m.; Providence and Ardrey Kell roads

Author Event

Fantasy author Faith Hunter talks about his latest book, “Flame in the Dark” at Park Road Books. The book follows a Homeland Security team that investigates an assassination attempt on a senator that involves a mysterious suspect. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Dec. 7

Morning Coffee

The Barnes & Noble store at Arboretum has a book club that meets for coffee and discussion. This month they discuss Bill Clegg’s “Did You Ever Have a Family.” Visit www.barnesandnoble.com or call 704-341-9365 for details.

10 a.m.; 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road

Board Games

Barnes & Noble holds a Board Game Night, featuring the likes of Star Wars Chess, Ticket to Rid and Machi Koro, at the Arboretum store. Visit www.barnesandnoble.com or call 704-341-9365 for details.

6 p.m.; 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road

Dec. 8

Author Event

WBTV anchor Molly Grantham talks about her book, “Small Victories: The Off-Camera Life of an On-Camera Mom” at Park Road Books. Visit www.park roadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

1 and 7 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Dec. 9

Author Event

Steve Kirschner talks about his latest book, “Redemption: Carolina Basketball’s Journey from Heartbreak to History,” at Park Road Books. The book looks at the North Carolina Tarheels journey to become 2017 National Champions. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Dec. 10

Whiskey Club

National Scotch Educator Alastair Menzies leads a tasting of Johnnie Walker 18 year and Johnnie Walker blends at the next Whiskey Club at Ballantyne meeting. The culinary team pairs light hors d’oeuvres with each spirit sampled at The Ballantyne. Admission costs $65 per person (plus tax and tip). Space is limited. Reservations are required. Call 704-248-4100 or email acannon@theballantynehotel.com for details.

5:30 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

