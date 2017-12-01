Business briefs for Dec. 1

Zapata honored at Pentagon

CHARLOTTE – ZAPATA received the 2017 U.S. Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award on Aug. 25 at the Pentagon.

The Defense Department presents the award to employers for supporting employees who are Active Guard and Reserve members.

The SouthPark firm provides architecture, engineering, munitions clearance and environmental restoration services to the military and other federal, state and private clients.

“As a naturalized citizen of this great country, it is a tremendous honor for me to accept this award—and to have ZAPATA recognized for its commitment to the men and women who serve our country and protect our freedom,” President Manuel Zapata said.

Veritas Collaborative hires Matkins to grow firm

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Preeti Matkins joined Veritas Collaborative on Nov. 13 as it prepares to expand to Charlotte.

Matkins will oversee its new clinic, scheduled to open spring 2018. The clinic will offer outpatient medical services for children and young adults with known or suspected eating disorders.

Matkins was the medical director at Teen Health Connection, director of adolescent medicine at Levine Children’s Hospital, medical director for The Center for Disordered Eating at Teen Health Connection and assistant program director of the Pediatrics Residency at Carolinas Medical Center.

“Her clinical acumen and dedication to excellent patient care will be extremely valuable to Veritas as we expand our care to the Charlotte community,” said CEO Stacie McEntyre.

Central Living coming to Belton Street

CHARLOTTE – Central Living by David Weekley Homes will soon begin building in Belton Street, with a model home under construction.

The Trinity model home will offer three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a front-load, two-car garage. The 2,900-square-foot home will include a covered porch and owner’s retreat featuring a private balcony. The model home will open in late January.

Located in the Sedgefield area, Belton Street will feature two-story paired villas and single-family homes. Homebuyers can select from six floor plans (2,500 to 3,100 square feet) in the paired villas series. Single-family homes will feature open floor plans.

Call 704-817-0030 for details.

Ballard Designs opens new store in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Ballard Designs has opened an 11,000-square-foot store in SouthPark Mall.

The store aims to be an immersive experience by providing customers with a combination of inspiration and ideation. Shoppers can browse the latest trends, discover new finds, explore the hundreds of swatch options in the studio or work with a design consultant on their space.

Experts offer free advice and design plans tailored specifically to each customer. The team helps customers with space planning, color and fabric selection and order placement.

“Each new retail store location is carefully and purposefully selected with our customer in mind,” President Ryan McKelvey said.

Visit www.ballarddesigns.com/southpark for details.

David Weekley Homes builds in Southridge

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes is now building in its second Ballantyne-area community of SouthRidge on North Community House Road.

SouthRidge will offer 130 new homes on 55-foot homesites, including 27 single-family homes, 33 paired villa homes and 27 townhomes. Sales have begun for the paired villas and single-family homes, and townhome sales will begin in early 2018.

Single-family homes, ranging from 2,900 to 3,900 square feet, start in the $570,000s. Paired villas start in the $455,000s with four floor plans from 2,500 to 2,900 square feet. Townhomes will range from 2,100 to 2,800 square feet.

Call 800-393-9968 for details.

Spin launches stationless smart bikeshare system

CHARLOTTE – Spin’s solar-powered, GPS-enabled, self-locking smart bikes will be deployed throughout the city to provide residents an eco-friendly, cost-saving transportation alternative.

The company’s dockless bikes aren’t restricted by fixed racks, can be picked-up and parked anywhere and aren’t an expense for the city.

“We are excited to introduce our innovative technology to the residents, and work with the city’s forward-thinking leaders to enhance Charlotte’s unique cityscape,” CEO Derrick Ko said.

Spin will kick off service with 500 bikes and plans to introduce more in the near future as the permit allows.

Visit https://spin.pm for details.

OMB porter morphs into unique drink

CHARLOTTE – Gallery Restaurant features its own Ballantyne Barrel Brew Baltic Porter.

The Ballantyne put Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Baltic Porter in its bourbon barrel (from one of its private selection bourbons) and let it age for four months to create something uniquely delicious.

It’s a drink that can be enjoyed with a meal.

Gallery Restaurant is located at 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Visit www.theballantynehotel.com for details.

CORE Awards honors best in corporate real estate

CHARLOTTE – CoreNet Global Carolinas presented the Second Annual CORE Awards to honor the “Best in the Carolinas in Corporate Real Estate” on Nov. 16 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The CORE Awards celebrates the professional successes and contributions of CoreNet members, leaders and constituents in the Corporate Real Estate industry in the Carolinas region.

The following are the “Best in the Carolinas in Corporate Real Estate” winners:

• Executive of the Year – Sara Nomellini, LPL Financial

• Service Provider of the Year – Frank Wiseman, Tarkett

• Young Leader of the Year – Brett Frenier, CBI

• Innovation Award – JLL

• Project of the Year (50,000 square feet or less) – Charlotte Center City Partners

• Project of the Year (50,000 square feet or greater) – Sealed Air

• Volunteer of the Year – Courtney Fain, LITTLE

Shannon DeLowery, a student in UNC Charlotte’s Childress Klein Center for Real Estate Master’s program, was recognized as the recipient of the 2017 CoreNet Carolinas scholarship.

Workforce leader invests $4.2M to address economic segregation

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Works announces #Careers4All, a community campaign that lays out strategies targeting those left out of Charlotte’s major economic development and infrastructure projects.

Focusing on unemployed and under-employed residents, Charlotte Works will invest $4.2 million in workforce development during the 2017 program year and expand availability of training scholarships to moderate-income families in Mecklenburg County.

“Many Charlotte-Mecklenburg residents are being pushed further away from employment centers and infrastructure projects, including transportation and internet due to rising housing costs,” said Patrick Graham, president/CEO of Charlotte Works. “We’ve developed strategies to reach people in these unemployment clusters, which is an untapped talent pool for local employers. This will also take some private investment from the business community and foundations.”

For more business news, visit www.thechar lotteweekly.com.