TV star with diabetes promotes healthy life

by Matthew Barnes

CHARLOTTE – S. Epatha Merkerson appeared in a whopping 391 of episodes of the NBC series, “Law and Order.”

Merkerson has gone off to do other projects, but has also used her celebrity status to garner attention toward a growing national problem, Type 2 diabetes.

Merkerson, who has diabetes, is standing out as she joins the American Diabetes Challenge, a collaboration between the American Diabetes Association and Merck.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body is not making enough insulin or when insulin isn’t working properly. This causes glucose levels to rise and the body may continue to produce glucose even though it’s not needed. Over time, the high levels of glucose can lead to some serious health issues, including heart disease and stroke. Once a person is diagnosed, they are diagnosed for life.

The American Diabetes Challenge program is a platform for expanding awareness of the illness. It was the reason Merkerson recently spoke at the Mint Museum alongside industry experts. The idea is to lay out an easy-to-follow plan for the more than 29 million Americans dealing with the disease.

“Since my diagnosis, I’ve learned if you have diabetes, it is also important to understand why your blood pressure can sometimes go too low,” she said. “I am encouraging others with diabetes to learn if they are at risk for low blood glucose, also called hypoglycemia, and how to help reduce their risk.”

As it stands today, diabetes disproportionately affects minorities, especially the African-American community, a whopping 13 percent of all adults. This is no doubt an encouraging reason that Merkerson has been so vocal as other members of her family have also had complications from diabetes and heart disease.

Since being diagnosed, she has made substantial improvements.

When she sees a table of goodies or is offered sweets, Merkerson politely declines, walks away and sneaks a healthier alternative when no one is looking.

Merkerson will continue to elevate awareness of her life-changing style with the American Diabetes Challenge.

Between takes of her latest series, “Chicago Med,” you can be sure she is avoiding the donuts and soda in favor or blueberries, flaxseed and wild salmon.