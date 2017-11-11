The Golden State Foods Foundation holds Feeding Hunger

CHARLOTTE – The Golden State Foods Foundation is hosting Feeding Hunger: A “No Lunch” Lunch to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The one-hour lunch will show what it’s like to get a meal at a soup kitchen. Attendees will receive soup and bread, while learning more about the opportunities for combatting childhood hunger in the community.

The event takes place noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, 9401 S. Tryon St. Tickets cost $80. Visit https://bit.ly/CharlotteNoLunchLunch for details.

“Hunger shouldn’t be an obstacle for children and families in our community, but with the help of our sponsors, customers, and the resources of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, we’re working to help end hunger here in our neighborhoods,” said Pete VanSaun, of the GSF Foundation.