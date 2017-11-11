Sugarfina, Ballard Designs coming to SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark will introduce Sugarfina and Ballard Designs stores this month.

Sugarfina offers more than 80 gourmet candies from around the world. The new store, set to open Nov. 16, will feature a Design Your Own Candy Bento Box experience and a candy concierge.

Ballard Designs specializes in customizable furniture and provides shoppers with an immersive design experience. The home décor retailer, opening Nov. 17, will offer more than 250 fabric options, in-store monogramming and a free ship-to-store program.

“With the addition of Sugarfina’s high-end candy selections and the breathtakingly beautiful custom home furnishings offered at Ballard Designs, we are proud to continue bringing the most sought-after luxury brands to the Charlotte community,” said Holly Roberson, marketing and business development director at SouthPark.