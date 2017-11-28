Specialty grocer makes dining at home delicious, affordable

CHARLOTTE – The Fresh Market’s “Little Big Meal” program has been taking the guesswork out of preparing a deliciously different dinner at an affordable price for busy families each week since 2014.

Guests may stop by the “Little Big Meal” display choose from a recipe curated with seasonal ingredients for a quick and easy meal for four – available for $25 or less.

Here’s a schedule of upcoming meals:

Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 – Chili ($20)

Dec. 6 to 12 – Chicken Noodle Soup ($20)

Dec. 13 to 19 – Lasagna ($25)

Dec. 20 to 26 – Chicken Pot Pie ($20)

Visit www.thefreshmarket.com/littlebigmeal for details.