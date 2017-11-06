SouthPark firm supports charity film festival

CHARLOTTE – Premier Property Solutions has developed some strategic ways to contribute to one of its favorite charities, Joedance Film Festival.

Through its “Keys For A Cure” program, the SouthPark-based company has donated money to Joedance for every house they have closed in 2017, raising more than $6,000 for the nonprofit so far this year.

Premier Property Solutions, a residential real estate team based out of Keller Williams SouthPark, also hosts special tailgate for clients and vendors before each Carolina Panthers home game that raises money for Joedance through a raffle.

Joedance Film Festival raises money for rare pediatric cancer research and clinical trials at Carolina Healthcare System’s Levine Children’s Hospital

“Perpetual giving on this level is so important to our organization,” Joedance president Diane Restaino said. “PPS has led Joedance to new strategic alliances, allowing us to raise additional funds through new partnerships, as well.”

The Joedance Film Festival honors the late Joe Restaino to raise awareness and funding for rare pediatric cancer research and clinical trials, specifically sarcomas, blastomas and brain tumors. The family chose a film festival to honor their son because of his love of movies.

Joedance’s fundraising for the Levine Children’s Hospital has grown extensively, from $2,800 in 2012, to $25,000 last year, with a combined total raised more than $130,000 since 2010.

As a result, Joedance funded its first internship in 2014, which educated patients of the benefits of swishing and swallowing with Healios (a flavored liquid nutrient) during treatment and recovery to lessen the severity of mouth sores, a common side effect of many chemotherapy and radiation protocols.

“We are so honored to be partnering with such a fantastic organization and love being a small part of something big,” President Nicole George said. “As our business grows, so does our ability to give to Joedance.”

INFOBOX: Want to help?

Proceeds from Joedance Film Festival support rare pediatric cancer research and clinical trials at Levine Children’s Hospital. Make checks payable to Joedance Film Festival and mail them to Joedance Film Festival, 308 W. 10th St., Charlotte, NC 28202. Visit www.joedance.org for details.