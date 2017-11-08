Senior living planned for Fort Mill

FORT MILL – Cardinal Ventures is developing an 88,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care community, as well as several three-bedroom independent living townhomes within The Blake at Baxter Village.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for early 2018 on Sixth Baxter Crossing within the Baxter Village community just off Interstate 77.

Assisted living options include both one and two bedroom suites. The memory-support portion of the community focusing on Alzheimer’s and dementia care will feature both studio and one-bedroom suites.

“The rapid population growth in Fort Mill and York County has spurred significant residential and commercial development,” said Harrison Young, architect and developer of The Blake at Baxter Village. “This significant growth, combined with excellent education systems and high quality of living factors, makes it an attractive location for senior living.”

Visit blakeatbaxtervillage.com or www.blakeliving.com for details.