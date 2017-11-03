Santa is coming to SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – Santa Claus plans to spend some quality time with children at SouthPark Mall leading up to Christmas.

While Claus could not be reached for comment, the mall provided an outline of events over the next couple of months.

• Santa Arrival Celebration: Welcome Santa to his home away from home from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the mall’s second annual Santa Arrival Celebration. Guests can look forward to milk and cookies, music, games, crafts and storytime with Santa. Meet-and-greet and photo opportunities will be available until 8 p.m. for children, young and old.

• Photos with Santa: Families and friends can come Nov. 3 to Dec. 24 by Center Court to capture holiday memories with Santa. For hours and photo package pricing. Visit south park.com for hours and photo package pricing. Appointments can be made online at www.si monsanta.com.

• Pet Photos with Santa: Shoppers can bring their fluffy family members (not reptiles or exotic pets) for a photo with Santa in Center Court at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10. Register in advance on www.Eventbrite.com.

• Caring Santa: Children and young adults with special needs and their families have an opportunity to visit Santa and have their photos taken in a private event at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 and 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 3. Sensory, physical and other developmental needs will be taken into account. Register in advance at www.Eventbrite.com.

• Winter Wonderland at Symphony Park: Winter Wonderland’s 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink features holiday lights, décor and attractions, like Santa’s Pub and a coffee shop. The rink will also host live music, guests, activities and special events throughout the season, Nov. 17 to Jan. 8. 103.7 WSOC will have live country music artists every Friday night. Visit winterwonderlandsouthpark.com for details.

• The Salvation Army Angel Tree: ?SouthPark will partner with The Salvation Army for the annual holiday Angel Tree program, which provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need. The campaign spans from Nov. 24 to Dec. 11. Visit salvationarmytreeusa.org for details.

• Salvation Army Kettle: Shoppers can donate money to the Salvation Army through its Red Kettle Campaign from Nov. 17 to Dec. 23 at the front entry of the center.

• Stuff the Truck with Wilson’s World: Visit Wilson’s World’s Jon Wilson camps out in front of SouthPark Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 to “stuff the truck” with shoppers’ Salvation Army Angel Tree donations.

• Gift Wrapping with Charlotte SPCA: Support Charlotte SPCA by having gifts wrapped at the mall on weekends Dec. 1 to 24. Gift wrap is done by donation only, with proceeds going toward improving the quality of life for homeless animals through veterinary care, foster care and humane education.

The mall is located at 4400 Sharon Road.

Call 704-295-0975 or visit www.simon.com for details.