Rack Room Shoes raises nearly $1.5M for charity

CHARLOTTE – Rack Room Shoes raised more than $1.47 million during its 2017 Shoes That Fit campaign.

Each Back to School season, the family footwear retailer hosts a Shoes That Fit fundraiser event, empowering customers to give back to their communities by supplying children in need with new shoes.

During the campaign, Rack Room Shoes invited customers to give to the cause through in-store and online contributions, which resulted in $1.1 million in customer donations. Additional 2016 holiday fundraising and a $300,000 corporate donation pushed the final amount to more than $1.47 million.

“The schools we work with report that a new pair of shoes is an enormous boost to a child’s self-esteem, especially when they understand that someone cared about them enough to buy them something new,” said Amy Fass, executive director for Shoes That Fit.