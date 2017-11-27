Pineville resident to direct mission work

CHARLOTTE – Orenthal James (O.J.) Sheppard, of Pineville, has been selected as the second counselor in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sheppard will assist the mission president, Allen Alexander, in directing the work of approximately 180 missionaries from Charlotte to the western border of North Carolina, as well as Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Mormon missionaries voluntarily serve for 18 to 24 months. They do not choose the location they serve, and with the help of their families, pay their own expenses. A typical day for a missionary includes personal study and prayer, teaching families about Jesus Christ and providing community service.

Sheppard was born and raised in Plant City, Florida. After five years working in operations for Merrill Lynch/Bank of America in Jacksonville, Florida, Sheppard became a financial analyst for the bank and was transferred to Charlotte in June 2015. He and his wife, Diane, have two children.

“I am humbled by my new assignment, but I rejoice that I will have frequent opportunities to speak with and share my love and testimony to all of the good, honest and sincere people of the Charlotte North Carolina Mission,” he said.