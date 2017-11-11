Orthopedic doctor joins clinic

CHARLOTTE – Dr. James Fraser has joined Novant Health Barron, Homesley & Valentine Orthopedic Specialists.

Fraser is board-certified in orthopedic surgery with advanced training in primary and revision hip and knee replacement, as well as partial knee replacement.

He specializes in the direct anterior approach for hip replacement. He has interest and experience in rapid recovery and outpatient total joint replacement.

Born and raised in Charlotte, Fraser graduated from the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Medicine. He completed his orthopedic residency at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, and the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, and a fellowship specializing in total joint replacements at the Rothman Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Novant Health Barron, Homesley & Valentine Orthopedic Specialists operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 449 Wendover Road. Call 704-365-6730 for details.