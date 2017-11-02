Opinion: Editor makes his picks for seven city races

The key to becoming president of your fifth-grade class is singing off-key campaign songs that poke fun of yourself. But when you run for town office, I don’t want to see gimmicks. I want to see experience.
Experience can come in many forms – business, community involvement or government. I wouldn’t want a clown overseeing the City of Charlotte’s $2.4 billion budget.
Enough rambling. Here’s who I think should win Nov. 7 races:
Mayor
• Candidate: Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith.
• Vick’s Pick: I endorse South Charlotte resident Kenny Smith as mayor.
If you’ve ever thought the south Charlotte area wasn’t getting its fair share of city resources, then he’s your candidate. He’s also going to shift the council’s focus back to city issues. He is south Charlotte.
I wrote a column one year ago titled, “Kenny Smith mayoral run isn’t far-fetched.” I thought at that time that Smith would be the Republican frontrunner and Vi Lyles would be Smith’s toughest Democratic challenge (tougher than Mayor Jennifer Roberts). His campaign has fared much better against Lyles than I anticipated.
City Council (District 6)
• Candidates: (Sam Grundman, Jeff Scott and Tariq Scott Bokhari.
• Vick’s Pick: Tariq Scott Bokhari will make a fine successor to Kenny Smith’s District 6 seat.
He is concerned about many of the same things, such as jobs, public safety and transportation, but he comes at it from a financial technology background.
Charlotte is well positioned to be a global FinTech leader, but we’re not where we should be. Bokhari can help our leadership be on the same page with the business community.
City Council (District 7)
• Candidates: Sharon Roberts and Ed Driggs.
• Vick’s Pick: Councilman Ed Driggs has done a great job representing the people of Ballantyne on the council and should get re-elected.
He also possesses “spidey sense” when his colleagues on the council are about to do something dumb. They should listen to him more. I expect him to flourish more once Mayor Jennifer Roberts is out of office.
City Council (At-Large)
• Candidates: Dimple Ajmera, Parker Cains, Julie Eiselt, James (Smuggie) Mitchell Jr., John Powell Jr., Steven DiFiore II, David Rice and Braxton Winston II.
• Vick’s Picks: I support south Charlotte resident John Powell Jr. because he is focused on issues that affect our day-to-day lives, specifically public safety and infrastructure.
Outside of that, I’m endorsing the three incumbents, Julie Eiselt, James (Smuggie) Mitchell Jr. and Dimple Ajmera.
Eiselt puts a lot of thought into her decisions. A big part of Mitchell’s platform is helping small business owners succeed. Ajmera can get things done.
I think Parker Cains is two years away from holding office.
Board of Education (District 5 seat)
• Candidates: Margaret Marshall, Jim Peterson and Jeremy Stephenson.
• Vick’s Pick: Margaret Marshall and Jeremy Stephenson are strong candidates, but I’m going to give it to Marshall.
She’s has been hands-on with schools in the district. I’m confident she will ignite more collaboration between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the community, particularly those wearing suits.
Board of Education (District 6 seat)
• Candidates: Allen Smith and Sean Strain
• Vick’s Pick: I believe Sean Strain will best represent the views of parents in Mecklenburg County’s towns, particularly those wanting to preserve neighborhood schools. Strain will work to ensure parents have more educational choices in terms of magnet programs.
School bond referendum
• Candidates: Yes or No
• Vick’s Pick: Vote yes!
We published several stories last year mentioning how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools outlined $2 billion in construction and renovation needs. This bond referendum would address $922 million of that, knocking 29 projects off the to-do list.
We published a column from County Commissioner Jim Puckett last week outlining why one should vote no. While I respect Puckett, I think there are less damaging ways to send a message to CMS that it needs to up its game. Let’s start by electing better school board members.
Comments
Stuart says
Ajmera is not someone who get things done. She voted against a plan to support affordable housing that would have brought more money to her district. She also said that Trump supporters have no place in Charlotte’s government. You need to work well with others to get things done no matter what your beliefs are and she certainly can’t. Also she isn’t an incumbent as she is not an At-Large member now.
I do agree that Powell and Eiselt are good choices.
Kyshia Lineberger says
agree! After Dimple’s incredibly non inclusive comments, she should not hold public office. Charlotte should be an inclusive city and have representatives who believe the same. Shame on Dimple!
Ken Nelson says
If you want John Powell on Council, DO NOT VOTE FOR Eiselt! Voting for Eiselt HURTS John! Mitchell and Winston will win seats without one Republican vote. Eiselt, for some reason, attracts Republican voters. Have no idea why, but she does. Voting for her only bumps her totals up, HURTING John.
If you REALLY want John on the Council, either single-shot him, or vote for him, Cains, and DiFiore. Leave the fourth BLANK!
PLEASE, don’t hurt your favorite candidate by thinking you have to vote for four.
Thank you.
Lisa says
Julie Eiselt is the most qualified candidate on the ballot which is why Republicans and Democrats vote for her. She is dedicated, smart, works hard, listens, and thoughtfully responds. We should all vote for the best, most qualified candidates and Julie is certainly at the top of that list!
Brent says
Julie Eiselt draws voters from BOTH parties because, as the man says, she thinks through the issues and does what’s right for all of Charlotte. People, don’t shortchange yourselves by voting for one person on the at large side. Pick a full slate – with Julie Eiselt being the first name you check.
Suzan says
I must very respectfully yet strongly disagree with this line of thinking. I would not encourage anyone to disenfranchise themselves by not voting for the people who they truly believe are the most qualified people For this very important office. Julie Eiselt truly does believe in reaching across both sides of the aisle. She is not a partisan politician. She is all about getting the job done and if that means bringing Republicans and Democrats together, she will take the leadership to do that. She has experience and with so many new councilmembers, she will bring a Smart voice of experience to work with ALL who have been elected, including Mr. Powell.
Mike says
There is no more pragmatic leader on council than Julie Eiselt. She is smart and well-researched. She isn’t wed to some party ideology but to the facts of the issues we face.
Cindy Decker says
I could not disagree more about Dimple Ajmera! I’m very surprised at that endorsement. She has been highly divisive and thrives on controversy for attention. Her comments about anyone who voted for Trump doesn’t belong in Charlotte disqualified her as a Representative – she’s biased and childish. We need leaders with grown-up people skills that care about ALL Charlotteans.
And I think you’re wrong about Parker. What we need is balance for once- you can’t vote just for individuals for City Council without considering the party makeup. Then it’s not a Council, it’s a majority takeover and a team never happens.
Suzanne says
I’d like to respond to why so many Republicans vote for Julie Eiselt. She actually is conservative fiscally as a former banker with what Charlotteans fondly called “The Red Bank.” She is truly a moderate democrat and used to be unaffiliated. Also, please think about the makeup of this next council. There will be 4 at-large city council members…Only two Republicans are running, which means at least 2 will be Democrats. Republicans are smart to choose Julie Eiselt because she is the democrat most closely aligned with their vision for the city.
Sis Kaplan says
If leadership, experience ,knowledge and concern for all the people of Charlotte then Vi Lyles is your candidate. If negativity, lies, and meanness is what you want, vote for Kenny Smith
In the city council at large race by far the most qualified candidate is Julie Eiselt. She has proven herself as a leader and she has the background and knowledge that is going to be essential to this new council. Julie stands out among all others as the most outstanding candidate. VOTING for Julie is voting for the best candidate.