Oncologist to speak at lung cancer support group

CHARLOTTE – The inaugural meeting of the Charlotte Lung Cancer Support group will feature Oncology specialist Dr. Alfred Newman, who will address the importance of lung cancer support groups.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at Covenant Presbyterian Church (Fellowship Hall Room 205), 1000 East Morehead St. Lunch will be provided.

“Our nonprofit is starting a new lung cancer group in this area because the need is so great,” LiveLung founder Dusty Donaldson said. “We want to be here for these folks – not only for moral support – but to share experiences about major advances in detection and treatment of lung cancer.”

Newman is a medical oncologist for Novant Health Cancer Specialists.