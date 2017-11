CHARLOTTE – Gallery Restaurant features its own Ballantyne Barrel Brew Baltic Porter.

The Ballantyne put Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Baltic Porter in its bourbon barrel (from one of its private selection bourbons) and let it age for four months to create something uniquely delicious.

It’s a drink that can be enjoyed with a meal.

Gallery restaurant is located at 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Visit www.theballantynehotel.com for details.