Novant Health opens rheumatology, arthritis clinic

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has opened Novant Health Rheumatology and Arthritis – Ballantyne.

Board-certified physicians Dr. Amit Patel and Dr. Ashwini Punjabi specialize in treating general rheumatology, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, other connective tissue disorders, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

Patel completed medical school at Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia and his internal medicine residency at Christiana Care Health System in Newark, Delaware. He then completed a rheumatology fellowship at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Punjabi attended medical school at Seth G.S. Medical College in Mumbai, India. She completed her internal medicine residency at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Illinois, and completed a rheumatology fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

The office is located at 12311 Copper Way, suite 100.

Call 704-316-2916 or visit NovantHealth.org/ArthritisBallantyne for details.