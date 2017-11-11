Novant Health adds transport helicopter

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health announced Nov. 7 a new transport helicopter will join its critical care transport services.

Novant Health Med Flight will serve communities and hospitals within a 150-mile radius of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Patients will receive care from a specially trained team en route from an accident or being transferred between facilities.

The helicopter joins a critical care transportation fleet of 13 ambulances.

“In a critical situation, especially with trauma, heart attacks or strokes, minutes matter,” Chief Medical Center Tom Zweng said. “As a trauma-ready acute care system, the addition of a helicopter will help us make those minutes life-changing and, possibly, lifesaving for more than 300 people each year.”