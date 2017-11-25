Nonprofit organizes race to help soldiers, families

CHARLOTTE – Hope For The Warriors presents the Charlotte Run for the Warriors, a race honoring men and women wounded in Iraq an Afghanistan.

The 5K and 1-mile walk and run starts at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 2 at Independence Park. Races are adaptive equipment and stroller friendly.

Proceeds benefit Hope For The Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope to service members, their families, and families of the fallen.

Register at www.hopeforthewarriors.org/charlotte.