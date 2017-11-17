News briefs for Nov. 17

CMS responds to bus fires

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ chief operations officer outlined five steps the district is taking to ensure student safety after two buses caught fire within a month.

“We want to assure families that CMS buses are safe and we are doing everything in our power to keep them safe,” Carol Stamper said.

Steps include:

• CMS asked the bus manufacturer, senior inspectors from the N.C. Department of Instruction Transportation Division and fire inspectors from the city to conduct an independent investigation into the cause of this fire and advise of any possible widespread safety concerns.

• Maintenance procedures, practices and policies will be reviewed to protect the safety of our passengers and staff.

• CMS will re-inspect all buses of this type as areas of concern from this investigation are identified.

• Police are investigating. This includes a review of surveillance footage of the bus lot.

• All drivers and staff will participate in bus emergency-exit procedure drills.

Ric Flair surprises daughter after championship title win

CHARLOTTE – Wrestling legend Ric Flair surprised WWE fans – and his daughter – by appearing on a “SmackDown Live” show Nov. 14 at the Spectrum Center.

After Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship in her hometown, she gave an emotional speech dedicating the win to her father. Ric Flair appeared moments later.

“I’m proud of you,” he whispered to her as they both cried tears of joy.

Flair had colon surgery in August and was the subject of a recent ESPN documentary.

“I’m thankful for every moment that I can spend with my queen, congratulations my angel,” the 68-year-old heavyweight champ tweeted afterward.

Marciano recognized for fundraising

CHARLOTTE – The Association of Fundraising Professionals Charlotte named Tony Marciano as Outstanding Fundraising Executive.

As president/CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission, Marciano has grown the organizational budget from $1 million to $6 million and the staff from fewer than 20 individuals to more than 80. The mission provides Christian-based recovery programs to people struggling with addiction, poverty or hopelessness.

He’s involved in more than 30 community committees.

“Charlotte is full of incredible organizations doing great work in the community, and it’s an honor to be in the same room as these devoted philanthropists,” Marciano said.

SouthPark Mall announces holiday, Black Friday hours

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark is offering additional hours on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday to accommodate busy shoppers.

• Thursday, Nov. 23: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

• Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 25: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 26: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SouthPark is located at 4400 Sharon Road.

Call 704-364-4411 or visit www.simon.com/southpark for details.

Golf tourney tickets on sale

CHARLOTTE – Tickets went on sale on sale Nov. 15 for the Wells Fargo Championship scheduled for April 30-May 6 at Quail Hollow Club.

The Wells Fargo Championship, celebrating its 16th year, is not only one of the premier golf events in North Carolina region, but also in the world. Past champions include Vijay Singh (2005), Tiger Woods (2007), and Rory McIlroy (2010 and 2015).

Buy tickets at www.WellsFargoChampion ship.com.

Callow wins amateur golf championship

PINEHURST – Paul Callow posted a net even-par round to claim victory Nov. 12 in the senior men’s division at the 7th Carolinas Net Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Country Club (No. 3).

The South Charlotte resident posted a two-day total of one-over 137.

The Carolinas Net Amateur Championship is played at 36 holes of net stroke play using 100 percent of player’s course handicaps.

Charlotte Rescue Mission

collects treats for drive

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission is collecting homemade cakes, pies, cookies and sweet treats for a Thanksgiving dessert drive.

Donations may be dropped off through 9:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Charlotte Rescue Mission, 907 W. 1st St.

“Our goal each holiday is to open our doors to anyone in Charlotte seeking food, comfort and community,” said Rev. Tony Marciano, executive director of the mission. “Staff and volunteers help turn our facility into a family dining room and the homemade desserts provide a taste of home that help guests leave with a sweet reminder of what Charlotte Rescue Mission stands for.”