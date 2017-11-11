MLL works with Groupmatics

BOSTON – Groupmatics will be the online group ticket sales partner of Major League Lacrosse, starting in 2018.

Groupmatics provides an online platform that streamlines the group ticket sales process and helps sports teams better understand customers. The

Cleveland-based firm has worked with NHL, MLB and NBA teams.

MLL consists of nine teams, including the Charlotte Hounds.

“The league has a great growth plan and that’s what Groupmatics is all about – helping teams grow their group ticket business and uncover new revenue opportunities,” said Dan Badders, senior director of business development at Groupmatics.